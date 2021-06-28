boAt MISFIT T50 trimmer launches in India: How much you will need to pay for it

Indian audio brand boAt has now forayed into the personal grooming market, with its new sub-brand MISFIT. The company has launched its first product, dubbed boAt MISFIT T50 trimmer, which can be used for beard, hair, and body grooming needs. Apart from this, the company is looking to launch beard trimmers, shavers, groomers and more in the coming months. It is also looking to launch a range of women’s personal care products in the Indian market soon. Also Read - Amazon School from Home store live in India: What's new

boAt MISFIT T50: Price in India

boAt MISFIT T50 is currently available on the company's official website and Flipkart for an introductory price of Rs 899. The listed price of the product that has been slashed off is Rs 2,499.

This will go up against Xiaomi's Mi Beard Trimmer 1C and Realme's upcoming Realme Beard Trimmer.

boAt MISFIT T50: Features

boAt MISFIT T50 trimmer sports “skin-friendly” titanium-coated blades, which according to the company are corrosion-resistant and offer a smooth and safe trimming experience. The blades are detachable and can be easily cleaned. The trimmer comes with a claimed battery life of 160 minutes on a single charge.

The MISFIT T50 has 40 length settings with a 0.5mm-20mm trimming range. For travellers, the boAt MISFIT T50 comes with a safety lock, to ensure that the trimmer does not turn on unexpectedly. The company also provides customers with a travel pouch for the same to ensure that the trimmer is kept away safely during travels.

MISFIT T50 supports fast charging and can provide users with a full charge within 1.5 hours. The device can be charged using the micro USB cord that comes inside the box connected to and USB adapter.