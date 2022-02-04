Boat has launched Nirvana 751 headphones in India at a price of Rs 3,999. The highlights of the headphones include 65 hours of battery life, fast charging and active noise cancellation. According to Boat, it is the company’s first budget wireless headphones to come with active noise cancellation. It even comes with a dedicated button for active voice cancellation. It will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website. Also Read - boAt Immortal 700 gaming headphones launched: Price in India, features

Boat Nirvana 751 headphones: Pricing, availability

The newly launched headphones are priced at Rs 3,999 in India. In terms of colours, the headphones are available in black, blue and silver colour variants. The Boat Nirvana 751 will go on sale on February 8 on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Boat Watch Iris with 1.39-inch AMOLED display, a 7-day battery life launched in India

Boat Nirvana 751 headphones features, specifications

Boat Nirvana 751 headphones come with 40mm drivers for good sound quality. The headphones feature an active noise cancellation dedicated button as well. It is one of the very few headphones under Rs 5,000 that come with support for active noise cancellation. The hybrid ANC technology used in the headphones suppresses noise at a broader range of frequencies. The hybrid ANC of the headphones is capable of canceling noise up to 33dB. Also Read - Indian brand boAt dominates TWS earbuds market with 35.8 percent share in Q3 2021

The headphones also come with an Ambient Mode that allows users to be aware of their surroundings while listening to music.

In terms of the battery, the company claims that the headphones can offer up to 65 hours of playback on a single charge. Notably, this is when the ANC is turned off. When the ANC is on, it can offer up to 50 hours of battery life. Since the headphones support fast charging, the company claims, only 10 minutes of charging can offer up to 10 hours of playtime. The company calls it ASAP fast charge technology.

The headphones come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX for connectivity. Additionally, Boat Nirvana 751 wireless headphones come with support for Siri and Google Assistant.