boAt has launched new devices in India. These include boAt Stone 170 portable Bluetooth speaker, Airdopes 311V2, and SpinX portable wireless speaker. The brand says that the latest products are targeted at Gen Z – the first generation of true digital natives. As per Amazon India, the wireless earbuds come with a price label of Rs 2,499. The boAt Stone SpinX 2.0 speaker is priced at Rs 2,299, whereas the boAt Stone 170 will cost Rs 1,099.

boAt Airdopes 311V2 wireless earbuds

The TWS Airdopes 311V2 comes equipped with 8mm rhythmic dynamic drivers. It supports Bluetooth v5.0, and is IPX5 rated. It can offer up to 3.5 hours per charge, which is facilitated by a 500mAh capacity of the carry case, as per boAt. The brand says the case itself can offer up to 4 times the charge. The earbuds support stereo calling, and is equipped with capacitive touch controls.

Stone SpinX 2.0 speaker, boAt Stone 170

The Stone SpinX 2.0 comes with an IPX6 rating, and it is made from ABS and Fabric Grill. It supports Bluetooth version 4.2 and features 40mm drivers that the company claims offer clear HD immersive audio and resonating bass. This boAt wireless speaker can deliver with up to 8 hours of playtime with 2,200mAh Lithium Battery. The boAt Stone 170 comes with 5W output, and IPX6 rating. It features a 1,800mAh battery, which the company says can offer up to 6 hours of playtime. It offers support for Bluetooth V4.2 and a MicroSD card slot too.

Excited on the launch, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder boAt said, “Lakme Fashion Week is one of the biggest fashion events in the country and as a lifestyle brand it becomes an ideal platform for us to partner and launch our new range of audio products. The launched products are high on tech, fashion, style, and performance making it refreshing, inspiring and completely in sync with the millennial and Gen Z today.”