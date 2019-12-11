comscore boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499
  • Home
  • News
  • boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499: Here is how it stacks up against Amazon Echo Input
News

boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499: Here is how it stacks up against Amazon Echo Input

News

The boAt Stone 200A is the lowest priced Alexa built-in far field speaker in the market right now.

  • Published: December 11, 2019 3:12 PM IST
boAt Stone 200A main

Amazon launched Echo Input portable smart speaker in India last week. Now, it is getting its first local and major competition. Indian audio gear company boAt has launched a portable smart speaker in the country. Called boAt Stone 200A, the new smart speaker comes with Alexa built-in. The product is growing lineup of Alexa-enabled smart devices that extends beyond home-based smart speakers.

boAt Stone 200A: Price and Features

boAt Stone 200A is priced at Rs Rs 1,499, which seems to be after discount. The actual price of the smart speaker is listed as Rs 3,490. When users set up Alexa on boAt Stone 200A, they will get Rs 100 back as Amazon Pay balance. It is a sweet deal considering you get Alexa’s smartness in a tiny and portable package. In terms of smart features, boAt Stone 200A is capable of playing your favorite music on demand using Alexa and Amazon Music.

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000

You will also be able to check the news and get weather updates using your voice. The owners of boAt Stone 200A will also be able to use Alexa to control smart devices in their house. With Alexa, you can also ask all kinds of trivia questions and get answers without any hassle. You can also get daily reminders and alarms with the smart assistant on the smart speaker. In order to set up, you will need to turn on the smart speaker, connect to WiFi and register using the boAt lifestyle or Alexa app. After that, you can simply start talking to Alexa and get your queries resolved.

boAt Airdopes 201 Review: Best budget true wireless earbuds?

Also Read

boAt Airdopes 201 Review: Best budget true wireless earbuds?

The boAt Stone 200A comes with 1,500mAh lithium battery that is rated to last for between 8 to 10 hours on a single charge. It takes three hours for full charge and comes with one year warranty. The smart speaker is the lowest priced Alexa built-in far field speaker and is available via Amazon India. It is IPX6 rated and includes 1.96” x 1 Full Range Drivers and offers wireless connectivity up to 10 meters.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 11, 2019 3:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update
News
Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update
boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499

News

boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

News

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update

boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499

News

boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499
Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

News

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India
boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review
d2h Magic Voice Enabled stick with built-in Alexa launched in India: Price, Features

News

d2h Magic Voice Enabled stick with built-in Alexa launched in India: Price, Features
Amazon Echo Input smart speaker launched in India

News

Amazon Echo Input smart speaker launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Syska ने भारत में Smart Tube Light को 1,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

8 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत वाले इन स्मार्टफोन्स में चलाएं PUBG Mobile Lite

Realme 5s, Realme 3 Pro और Realme 5 Pro समेत इन फोन्स पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Onida Fire TV Edition स्मार्ट TV भारत में 12,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Oppo भारत में जल्द दूसरा R&D सेंटर शुरू करेगा, कंपनी ने दी जानकारी

News

Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update
News
Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update
boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499

News

boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display
Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2
Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

News

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India