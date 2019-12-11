boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499

Amazon launched Echo Input portable smart speaker in India last week. Now, it is getting its first local and major competition. Indian audio gear company boAt has launched a portable smart speaker in the country. Called boAt Stone 200A, the new smart speaker comes with Alexa built-in. The product is growing lineup of Alexa-enabled smart devices that extends beyond home-based smart speakers.

boAt Stone 200A: Price and Features

boAt Stone 200A is priced at Rs Rs 1,499, which seems to be after discount. The actual price of the smart speaker is listed as Rs 3,490. When users set up Alexa on boAt Stone 200A, they will get Rs 100 back as Amazon Pay balance. It is a sweet deal considering you get Alexa’s smartness in a tiny and portable package. In terms of smart features, boAt Stone 200A is capable of playing your favorite music on demand using Alexa and Amazon Music.

You will also be able to check the news and get weather updates using your voice. The owners of boAt Stone 200A will also be able to use Alexa to control smart devices in their house. With Alexa, you can also ask all kinds of trivia questions and get answers without any hassle. You can also get daily reminders and alarms with the smart assistant on the smart speaker. In order to set up, you will need to turn on the smart speaker, connect to WiFi and register using the boAt lifestyle or Alexa app. After that, you can simply start talking to Alexa and get your queries resolved.

The boAt Stone 200A comes with 1,500mAh lithium battery that is rated to last for between 8 to 10 hours on a single charge. It takes three hours for full charge and comes with one year warranty. The smart speaker is the lowest priced Alexa built-in far field speaker and is available via Amazon India. It is IPX6 rated and includes 1.96” x 1 Full Range Drivers and offers wireless connectivity up to 10 meters.