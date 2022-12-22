boAt Wave Electra Bluetooth calling smartwatch with 1.81-inch display launched

boAt has launched a new smartwatch in India called the Wave Electra. Much like previous smartwatches from the brand, this one also supports Bluetooth calling, which means once connected with a phone, the Wave Electra will let you take calls directly with the help of inbuilt speaker and microphone. The new boAt smartwatch is now available to buy from online store but offline sale has not begun yet. Also Read - Samsung is tipped to launch Galaxy S23 series on Feb 1

Design-wise, the boAt comes with a square-shaped dial with a contoured touchscreen display. There is a silicone strap with a buckle at one end. The right side of the smartwatch has a button, which possibly will let you open the menu and return to the home screen from any app. The sensors are on the underside of the smartwatch. Also Read - OnePlus 11 complete specifications revealed via TENAA listing

boAt Wave Electra price in India

The boAt Wave Electra has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,799 and comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colours. The first sale of the smartwatch starts December 24 on Amazon. Also Read - Top 5 much-awaited games of 2023 for console and PC

boAt Wave Electra specifications

The boAt Wave Electra comes with a 1.81-inch display with an HD resolution and brightness that maxes out at 550 nits. It is made of aluminium alloy and comes with IP68-certified water and dust resistance. This means you can shower and swim while wearing the smartwatch. The company claims the battery of the boAt Wave Electra can run for 7 days on a single charge and 2 days when used for Bluetooth calling.

There are more than 100 sports modes on the smartwatch, including running, cycling, jumping, and elliptical. There is a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, and a sleep tracker on the smartwatch. You also get a daily activity tracker, breathing training, and hydration alert on the smartwatch.

The highlight of the boAt Electra Wave, its Bluetooth calling feature works on both Android and iOS. You can also store up to 50 contacts and use the dialpad to call numbers directly. Since the phone works with both Android and iOS, you can summon both Google Assistant and Siri, respectively. The smartwatch also has some games, including Whack-A-Mole.