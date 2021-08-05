Book LPG cylinder via Paytm and get discount up to Rs 2,700: How to grab the deal

Paytm introduced a feature to allow users to book LPG gas cylinder through the platform last year. The company has now announced “3 pe 2700 cashback” offer that will provide users up to Rs 2,700 cashback on booking LPG cylinder via the platform. The offer comes with some terms and conditions though. Also Read - Best online gaming platforms to play multiple games: Paytm First Games, PlayerzPot and more

The LGP cylinder booking offer is applicable only for new Paytm users and not for the existing ones. The offer will provide users with assured cashback of up to Rs 900 for the first three months.

To book a gas cylinder via Paytm, users can simply head to the 'Book Gas Cylinder' option select the gas provider, enter Mobile number/LPG ID/consumer no. Users will now be able to make the payment using preferred mode of payment such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, cards and net banking.

Paytm Rs 2700 cashback deal

Do not feel left out if you are an existing customer, Paytm has something in store for you as well. The company has announced to offer a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on every booking. It should be noted that the newly announced Paytm ‘3 pe 2700’ cashback offer is valid only for three major LPG companies, which include Indane, HP Gas, and BharatGas.

In addition to the cashback offer, Paytm has announced to allow customers pay the amount later if they are unable to spend money at that moment. Customers will get an option to book the cylinder immediately but pay next month by enrolling to Paytm Now Pay Later program or Paytm Postpaid.

Commenting on the new offer, a Paytm spokesperson said, “We aim to make utility payments seamless and fully digital for everyone in our country. Among all utilities, LPG Cylinder booking is one of the most important recurring costs for Indian households. We are committed to making digital payments of this utility a rewarding experience for all users. Over time we have observed massive growth in users who are now readily booking and paying for LPG cylinder refills online. With a host of new offers and an improved UI, we are aiming to reach new users and further increase repeat transactions from our existing users.”