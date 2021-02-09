BookMyShow Stream, which is the company’s transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) streaming platform has been announced. The service is different from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which are mainly subscription-based. BookMyShow Stream will let users buy or rent titles on a pay-per-view basis. Also Read - Kotak FASTag BookMyShow offer now available; here is everything you need to know

BookMyShow is said to offer a catalog of 600 movie titles and a total of 72,000 hours of content. The movie titles include recent blockbusters like 'Tenet' by Christopher Nolan, 'Wonder Woman 1984', and more. The platform also has around 22,000 hours of exclusive content, which includes titles like 'The Guilty', 'The Beach House', and more.

BookMyShow will be available across the BookMyShow mobile app, as well as the website apart from Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, and desktop browsers. The service will also allow users to download titles, or view them offline, as well.

New releases will be offered every Friday, according to the company. The move comes as most movie theatres remain closed or are seeing a dip in viewers, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the BookMyShow Stream service, users can view the latest movies by either buying or renting them.

BookMyShow Stream: How to buy or rent a movie

Open BookMyShow Stream and click on the title that you want to rent or buy. Users should see a new ‘Buy or Rent’ option next to the ‘Book Tickets’ option. Click on ‘Buy or Rent, from where users will be shown the prices to buy or rent that title.

For users who choose to buy a title, it will be available for download and they will be able to watch it anytime after purchasing. In case users rent a title, they will have 30 days to watch it. However, remember that they will only have two days to watch it once they start playback.

For instance, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is available to buy for a price of Rs 799 in HD quality, while it can be rented at Rs 499. In some cases, one of the two options can be seen, either to rent or buy. For example, ‘Tenet’ can only be bought and there is no rent option. It is available for a price of Rs 689 to buy in HD quality.