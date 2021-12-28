comscore Booster dose: Here’s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN
  • Home
  • News
  • Booster dose: Here’s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN
News

Booster dose: Here’s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

News

People above the age of 60 years will be able to take the precautionary dose only on the advice of their doctor. The Union Health Ministry has clarified that all persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities need not produce any certificate from the doctor.

cowin

Image: CoWIN portal

As announced by PM of India Narendra Modi on the weekend, people above the age of 60 years with chronic disease or comorbidities will be able to get booster shot from January 10 onwards in their nearby vaccine center. Announcing additional guidelines, the government said that eligible people will be able to book their slot for booster dose using the CoWIN portal. Also Read - How to download and store your COVID-19 vaccine card on mobile in simple steps

Firstly, people above the age of 60 years will be able to take the precautionary dose only on the advice of their doctor. However, as per a report coming from ANI, the Union Health Ministry has clarified that all persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities need not produce any certificate from the doctor at the time of the precaution dose at the centre. “Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose,” the ministry has announced. Also Read - COVID vaccination for 15-18 years: How children can book their vaccine slot online

Eligible people for a precautionary dose will be able to book their booster dose slot via their CoWIN account. However, one will be able to take the dose only after the completion of 90 days of the second jab. Also Read - How to download and store COVID-19 vaccine certificate on smartphone

To book the slot for booster dose, an eligible person can log in to their CoWIN account using their 10-digit mobile number. The website should show the precaution dose option for eligible accounts / for people above the age of 60 years. The registration should open soon.

Additionally, the vaccination process for 15-18 years will begin from January 3. The registration will begin from January 1 on the CoWIN portal. Children can register using their Aadhaar card or if they do not have the ID proof, yet their class 10 student ID should work as well. Read here to know how teens can book their vaccine slot using the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 9:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 28, 2021 9:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Booster shot: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book a slot on CoWIN
News
Booster shot: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book a slot on CoWIN
Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

News

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Features

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro launched alongside MIUI 13 but no sign of Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro launched alongside MIUI 13 but no sign of Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches

Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro launched alongside MIUI 13 but no sign of Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

News

Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN
How to link Covid vaccination certificate with passport: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to link Covid vaccination certificate with passport: Follow these simple steps
How to download and store your COVID-19 vaccine card on mobile in simple steps

How To

How to download and store your COVID-19 vaccine card on mobile in simple steps
COVID vaccination for 15-18 years: How children can book their vaccine slot online

News

COVID vaccination for 15-18 years: How children can book their vaccine slot online
How to pre-book RT PCR test to avoid chaos at the airport?

How To

How to pre-book RT PCR test to avoid chaos at the airport?

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी की सबसे धांसू स्मार्टफोन सीरीज लॉन्च, iPhone 13 से है सीधी टक्कर

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra के पिक्चर्स हुए लीक, डिजाइन समेत कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का चला पता

इस साल चर्चा में रही ये 5 डेटा लीक, करोड़ों यूजर्स हुए प्रभावित

Garena Free Fire में 1 जनवरी को लॉन्च हो रहा नया Alpine मैप, जानें क्या है खास

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge के फीचर्स और कलर ऑप्शन आए सामने, मिलेगी 120W की चार्जिंग

Latest Videos

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

News

Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches
News
Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches
Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

News

Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN
Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features
Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

News

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered
Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro launched alongside MIUI 13 but no sign of Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro launched alongside MIUI 13 but no sign of Xiaomi 12 Ultra

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers