Booster dose: Here’s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

As announced by PM of India Narendra Modi on the weekend, people above the age of 60 years with chronic disease or comorbidities will be able to get booster shot from January 10 onwards in their nearby vaccine center. Announcing additional guidelines, the government said that eligible people will be able to book their slot for booster dose using the CoWIN portal.

Firstly, people above the age of 60 years will be able to take the precautionary dose only on the advice of their doctor. However, as per a report coming from ANI, the Union Health Ministry has clarified that all persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities need not produce any certificate from the doctor at the time of the precaution dose at the centre. "Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose," the ministry has announced.

Eligible people for a precautionary dose will be able to book their booster dose slot via their CoWIN account. However, one will be able to take the dose only after the completion of 90 days of the second jab.

To book the slot for booster dose, an eligible person can log in to their CoWIN account using their 10-digit mobile number. The website should show the precaution dose option for eligible accounts / for people above the age of 60 years. The registration should open soon.

Additionally, the vaccination process for 15-18 years will begin from January 3. The registration will begin from January 1 on the CoWIN portal. Children can register using their Aadhaar card or if they do not have the ID proof, yet their class 10 student ID should work as well.