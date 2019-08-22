comscore Bose adds Google Assistant to its smart speakers
Bose adds Google Assistant to its smart speakers, starts taking pre-order for new Home Speaker 300

The Google Assistant joins Amazon Alexa for voice control of smart home devices, and instant access to millions of songs and podcasts, help, information, and more. Bose smart speaker owners can now also use Apple AirPlay 2 for simple streaming from Apple devices.

  Published: August 22, 2019 4:01 PM IST
Google on Thursday announced an automatic software update that would bring the Google Assistant to all existing Bose smart speakers and soundbars. The Google Assistant joins Amazon Alexa for voice control of smart home devices, and instant access to millions of songs and podcasts, help, information, and more.

Bose smart speaker owners can now also use Apple AirPlay 2 for simple streaming from Apple devices. In addition, there is a small Bose smart speaker on the way. The Bose Home Speaker 300 can be pre-ordered on Amazon India starting August 22 and would available from August 29.

Weighing a mere two pounds and measuring just over six-inch, the Bose Home Speaker 300’s acoustic package delivers powerful bass along with 360-degree sound – unlike conventional smart speakers that deliver a narrow beam of audio, the company said in a statement. It would be sold directly from Bose stores, wholesale trade partners and online through Amazon India for Rs 26,900.

The Bose smart speaker family now includes two speakers —the Home Speaker 500 and 300; and two soundbars —the Soundbar 700 and 500. Each of them claims to work brilliantly alone and seamlessly together. With the Google Assistant joining Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2, Bose claims that the experience will keep getting better with time.

Earlier this week, Bose launched a new set of wireless ‘Noise Cancelling Headphones 700’ in India. The new headphones come with a price tag of Rs 34,500 in the country. Interested customers can pre-order the new Bose headphones starting August 22. The flagship wireless headset from Bose come in two color variants, including Black and Silver. The headphones will be available for purchase via Bose stores, Wholesale Trade Partners, and through Amazon.in and Flipkart too.

Written with inputs from IANS

  Published Date: August 22, 2019 4:01 PM IST

