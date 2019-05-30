comscore
Bose announces a trio of noise-canceling headphones, wireless earbuds; prices start at $399.95

The all-new Noise Canceling Headphones 700, Earbuds 500, and Noise Canceling Earbuds 700 from Bose will be available in the coming months. The Noise Canceling Headphones 700 will be made available for $399.95. These come in two color options of black and white and you can pre-order them today.

bose-noise-cancelling-heaphones-700

Popular audio equipment maker, Bose, has announced three new products in the market. The all-new Noise Canceling Headphones 700, Earbuds 500, and Noise Canceling Earbuds 700 from Bose will be available in the coming months. The Noise Canceling Headphones 700 will be made available for $399.95 (approximately Rs 28,000). These come in two color options of black and white, and you can pre-order them today.

Bose hasn’t announced the pricing of other two products. The Bose Earbuds 500 will only be available for purchase in late 2019, and pricing will be announced closer to release date. The Bose Noise Canceling Earbuds 700, on the other hand, will only be launched in 2020.

Bose unveils first audio-only Frames AR sunglasses in US for $199

The all-new Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 is been touted as the world’s first audio augmented reality platform based headphones. Bose claims that these headphones come with proprietary TriPort acoustic headphone structure that utilizes external ports to vent the earcups and effectively enlarge the acoustic volume, without increasing the size of the earcup. This results in better audio and active noise reduction from a smaller, lighter, more comfortable headphone. Also, you can choose 11 levels of noise cancellation on these headphones.

Bose Earbuds 500 coming in late 2019

The Noise Canceling Headphones 700 offer intuitive touch controls, a choice of virtual assistant – Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa through the Bose Music app. Both services can be activated from the button on the right earcup. These are said to offer up to 20 hours of battery life, also because of quick charge, these get charged in up to 2.5 hours. Additionally, you can get about 3.5 hours of playback time with a 15-minute quick charge.

The Bose Earbuds 500, on the other hand, are an updated version of the SoundSport Free earbuds. These are smaller and sleeker. with touch controls to access Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Lastly, the Noise Canceling Earbuds 700, also feature similar intuitive touch controls, a choice of virtual assistant, Bose AR and more.

