News

Bose Frames AR wearable launched in India: Price, Features and Availability

News

Bose Frames is a AR wearable that pairs functionality of sunglasses with performance of a wireless headphone. It also supports Bose's AR platform and supports interchangeable lenses.

  • Published: June 14, 2019 10:11 AM IST
Bose_Frames

Bose Frames, the wearable supporting augmented reality, has been launched in India. The wearable was first launched in December last year and Bose has now announced India availability and price. With Frames, Bose is trying to pair functionality of sunglasses with performance of a wireless headphone. Bose Frames will be available along with globally available Lens Collection.

Bose Frames: Price and Availability

The AR wearable will be available starting June 20 for Rs 21,900. Bose Frames come in Matte Black and option for larger Alto or smaller Rondo styles. The polarized and non-polarized lenses for Frames will be available for Rs 2,990 and Rs 1,990 respectively. This is the first major step by Bose to enter into AR wearable segment. The wearable and accessories will be available through Bose stores and select resellers.

“Frames are both magical and practical,” said Mehul Trivedi, director of Bose Frames. “With the new lens options, they’re more versatile premium sunglasses. But when you turn them on, they function like headphones, instantly connecting to your phone, contacts, the web, and all its audible content. Frames have taken the wearable category by storm since their U.S. release six months ago, and we’re really excited to bring their groundbreaking performance — and new accessories — to people all over the world.”

Bose announces a trio of noise-canceling headphones, wireless earbuds; prices start at $399.95

Also Read

Bose announces a trio of noise-canceling headphones, wireless earbuds; prices start at $399.95

Bose Frames: Key Features

Bose Frames look like a traditional eyewear but is designed to work like an audio AR platform. It uses a proprietary open-ear design allowing users to stream music. It also allows users to take and make calls and access virtual assistants. Bose says it has integrated a “wafer-thin acoustic package” in the interior of each arm. There is a microphone and multi-function buttom embedded on the right temple. This allows users to control power and pairing, digital assistant and music playback. The wearable connects to smartphone via Bose Connect app that offers additional controls.

Bose is calling Frames as an audio AR wearable. While traditional AR glasses like Google Glass feature a camera lens, Bose is taking a different approach. The wearable knows where you are and uses a 9-axis head motion sensor and GPS to understand what you are facing. It then automatically adds a layer of audio through Bose AR apps. It uses lithium battery and charges via a pogo-pin cable.

Watch: Apple WWDC 2019 Top Announcements

The Frames are rated to last for up to 3.5 hours for playback and up to 12 hours on standby. It can be fully charged in less than two hours. It comes with a cloth bag and protective case to prevent smudges and storage. The AR apps for the wearable will be available via the Connect app. Bose is trying to put audio ahead of images with its AR as opposed to its rivals.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 10:11 AM IST

