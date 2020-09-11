Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC launched to rival AirPods Pro

Bose has unveiled three new Audio Sunglasses models along with two new pairs of true wireless earphones. The most important of these are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which are priced starting at 279 dollars (roughly Rs 20,500). They feature active noise cancellation and are set to directly rival Apple’s AirPods Pro, which were launched last year. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2021 could support in-air gestures

Additionally, Bose has also launched the Bose Sport Earbuds, which are priced at $179 (roughly Rs 13,100). Both true wireless earphones are up for pre-order and are scheduled to ship on September 29 in the US. The three new Audio Sunglasses models on the other hand are already available via the company’s US website. There is no information currently regarding the launch of these new Bose products in India. They are however expected to be announced for the Indian market soon. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro, may bring noise cancellation feature

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds features

The QuietComfort Earbuds are the first true wireless earphones from Bose with Active Noise Cancellation. They cancel out ambient noise via microphones and a new improved algorithm. The true wireless earphones were known as the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 when they were originally announced back in 2019. The earbuds offer 6 hours of battery life with continuous use and the bundled charging case provides two additional charges bringing the total to 18 hours. The charging case is also Qi-certified for wireless charging. Also Read - Bose adds Google Assistant to its smart speakers, starts taking pre-order for new Home Speaker 300

Additionally, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer customizable noise cancellation, where-in users can control the degree of noise cancellation. Other noticeable features include IPX4 water and sweat resistance and Bluetooth 5.1 with support for the SBC and AAC codecs. The earbuds are offered in two colors, namely Triple Black and SoapStone.

Bose Sport Earbuds features

Next up are the Bose Sport Earbuds which lack Active Noise Cancellation. The earphones feature Bose’s StayHear Max ear tips which ensure a secure fit during intense activities like workouts. They support Bluetooth 5.0 with support for the SBC and AAC codecs and are available in Baltic Blue, Glacier White, and Triple Black. The Earbuds alone offer 5 hours of battery life and the bundled case provides an additional two charges.

Bose Audio Sunglasses features

Bose also announced the second generation of its Audio Sunglasses. There are three versions on offer, namely Soprano, Tenor, and Tempo. The Soprano have a cat-eye lens design and the Tenor have a square frame. Both feature a nylon build, polycarbonate polarized lenses, and 5.5 hours of battery life. The Frames Tempo have a sporty design and feature polycarbonate polarized lenses, IPX4 splash resistance, and a mirrored black finish. All three are priced at $250 (roughly Rs 18,380).