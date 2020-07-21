comscore Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds unboxing video leaked | BGR India
Bose true wireless earbuds to rival AirPods Pro leaked online

The company had talked about plans to launch the wireless earbuds product back in 2019.

  Updated: July 21, 2020 8:41 PM IST
bose earbuds

Bose is reportedly going to launch new noise-canceling earbuds in the market. New leaks on the internet suggest the company has developed the Earbuds 700 series, which will rival Apple’s AirPods Pro. There have been rumors about Bose working on a new product for the segment. And this is the first time when we’re seeing physical proof for that. Also Read - Bose adds Google Assistant to its smart speakers, starts taking pre-order for new Home Speaker 300

Details of the Earbuds 700 were first heard during the launch of the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 last year. And it’s likely that because of the pandemic, Bose had to delay the announcement of the product, which is now expected to happen later this year. Also Read - Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched: Price in India, features, availability

Watch: BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Going by its feature set, and the name QuietComfort Earbuds, it’s possible these will be the earbuds to compete in the premium segment. The upcoming Bose Earbuds will compete with Sony’s series, Sennheiser and Apple AirPods Pro. And since we’re talking about Bose, expect the earbuds to be priced over Rs 20,000 in the Indian market. Also Read - Bose Frames AR wearable launched in India: Price, Features and Availability

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphone 700: Features

The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched at Rs 34,500 in the country. These headphones offer support for Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and Amazon Alexa. Bose says that the headphones are also AR-enabled, which is touted as the world’s first audio augmented reality platform. The company also mentioned that “six microphones dramatically cancel noise, so it doesn’t reach your ears.” It also supports a Conversation mode, which the company says “lets you gain the same awareness while enjoying the content.”

The company claims that the headphones can deliver up to 20 hours of battery life to users. It features a total of three buttons, including one for powering on and off and one to access noise cancellation levels. There is also one button for your chosen VPA. One can use the company’s Bose Music app for any type of customization and to access additional features.

  Published Date: July 21, 2020 8:35 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 21, 2020 8:41 PM IST

