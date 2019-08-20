comscore Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched: Price in India, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched: Price in India, features, availability
News

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched: Price in India, features, availability

News

The new Bose headphones come with a price tag of Rs 34,500 in the country. The flagship wireless headset from Bose come in two color variants, including Black and Silver.

  • Published: August 20, 2019 7:52 PM IST
Bose noise cancelling headphones

Bose has launched a new set of wireless headphones in India, which is called Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The new headphones come with a price tag of Rs 34,500 in the country. Interested customers can pre-order the new Bose headphones starting August 22. The flagship wireless headset from Bose come in two color variants, including Black and Silver.

The headphones will be available for purchase via Bose stores, Wholesale Trade Partners, and through Amazon.in and Flipkart too. The company has confirmed that the Silver variant will be available at a later date. “Noise-canceling headphones have always helped us hear better — but we need to be heard better, too. And no mobile device has solved that problem. No phone, no headphone, and no combination of the two. But the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 changes that. And we can’t wait for people to experience the difference it makes.”

Sony noise-cancelling wireless earphones launched; promises up to 32-hours battery life

Also Read

Sony noise-cancelling wireless earphones launched; promises up to 32-hours battery life

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 fold flat with one twist of the earcups. The newly launched Bose headphones offer support for Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and Amazon Alexa. Bose says that the headphones are also Bose AR-enabled, which is touted as the world’s first audio augmented reality platform. The company also mentioned that “six microphones dramatically cancel noise, so it doesn’t reach your ears.” It also supports a Conversation mode, which the company says “lets you gain the same awareness while enjoying content.”

Nokia BH-705, Nokia BH-701, Nokia BH-501 Wireless Earphones available at lowest price on Amazon.in

Also Read

Nokia BH-705, Nokia BH-701, Nokia BH-501 Wireless Earphones available at lowest price on Amazon.in

The company claims that the headphones can deliver up to 20 hours of battery life to users. It features a total of three buttons, including one for powering on and off and one to access noise cancellation levels. There is also one button for your chosen VPA. One can use the company’s Bose Music app for any type of customization and to access additional features. Separately, the company will soon launch the Bose Earbuds 500 and Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 too, the details of which will be revealed soon.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 20, 2019 7:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched in India
News
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 MIUI 10.3.6.0 stable ROM update released in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 MIUI 10.3.6.0 stable ROM update released in India

Gamescom 2019: Marvel's Avengers: A-Day gameplay trailer out

Gaming

Gamescom 2019: Marvel's Avengers: A-Day gameplay trailer out

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different

News

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’

News

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 MIUI 10.3.6.0 stable ROM update released in India

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’

Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched in India

News

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched in India
Oppo Enco Q1 wireless headphones with dual active noise cancellation launched: Check features

News

Oppo Enco Q1 wireless headphones with dual active noise cancellation launched: Check features
Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED lamp launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED lamp launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability

News

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability
Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones

News

Galaxy Note 10 to debut alongside noise-cancelling headphones

हिंदी समाचार

मेड इन इंडिया के साथ भारत में कारोबार बढ़ाएगी Infinix

Xiaomi ने Redmi Note 7 सीरीज के 2 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन बेचे, फ्री में Redmi Note 7 Pro जीतने का मौका

सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट को आधार से जोड़ने वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई के लिए राजी, केंद्र समेत कई कंपनियों को भेजा नोटिस

Samung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs Galaxy Note 9

Realme Buds 2 भारत में 599 रुपये और Realme 5 Iconic Case 399 रुपये में लॉन्च

News

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched in India
News
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 MIUI 10.3.6.0 stable ROM update released in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 MIUI 10.3.6.0 stable ROM update released in India
Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different

News

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different
Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’

News

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’
Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment

News

Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment