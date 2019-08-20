Bose has launched a new set of wireless headphones in India, which is called Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The new headphones come with a price tag of Rs 34,500 in the country. Interested customers can pre-order the new Bose headphones starting August 22. The flagship wireless headset from Bose come in two color variants, including Black and Silver.

The headphones will be available for purchase via Bose stores, Wholesale Trade Partners, and through Amazon.in and Flipkart too. The company has confirmed that the Silver variant will be available at a later date. “Noise-canceling headphones have always helped us hear better — but we need to be heard better, too. And no mobile device has solved that problem. No phone, no headphone, and no combination of the two. But the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 changes that. And we can’t wait for people to experience the difference it makes.”

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 fold flat with one twist of the earcups. The newly launched Bose headphones offer support for Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and Amazon Alexa. Bose says that the headphones are also Bose AR-enabled, which is touted as the world’s first audio augmented reality platform. The company also mentioned that “six microphones dramatically cancel noise, so it doesn’t reach your ears.” It also supports a Conversation mode, which the company says “lets you gain the same awareness while enjoying content.”

The company claims that the headphones can deliver up to 20 hours of battery life to users. It features a total of three buttons, including one for powering on and off and one to access noise cancellation levels. There is also one button for your chosen VPA. One can use the company’s Bose Music app for any type of customization and to access additional features. Separately, the company will soon launch the Bose Earbuds 500 and Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 too, the details of which will be revealed soon.