Bose is gearing up to launch its new true wireless earbuds in the market. A few months back, we came across a leaked unboxing of the earbuds but no official word from the brand about it. But now, a new leaked teaser first spotted by CNET, takes a closer look at the product and its features. It seems Bose has finalized on the name QuietComfort Earbuds for the series. The company has a QC series to market its high-end headphones for many years. So, it is a logical decision to stick with what the consumers already know. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2021 could support in-air gestures

These new Earbuds will compete with the likes of Sony WF1000XM3 series and of course, the Apple AirPods Pro. The new leak suggests QuietComfort Earbuds will come in multiple variants. The leaked video here, also talks about the 6-hour battery life on a single charge for the Earbuds. This timeframe most likely excludes the battery backup offered by the charging case. Bose also claims the new QC Earbuds will offer the ‘world’s most effective noise canceling.’ Also Read - Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones now launched in India at Rs 19,990

The video also shows the color variants of the QC Earbuds in black and silver options. These will also get water and sweat resistant rating, which is a prerequisite for high-end audio devices nowadays. Details of the Earbuds 700 (now called QC Earbuds) were first heard during the launch of the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 last year. And it’s likely that because of the pandemic, Bose had to delay the announcement of the product, which is now expected to happen later this year. Also Read - Bose adds Google Assistant to its smart speakers, starts taking pre-order for new Home Speaker 300

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphone 700: Features

The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched at Rs 34,500 in the country. These headphones offer support for Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and Amazon Alexa. Bose says that the headphones are also AR-enabled, which is touted as the world’s first audio augmented reality platform. The company also mentioned that “six microphones dramatically cancel noise, so it doesn’t reach your ears.” It also supports a Conversation mode, which the company says “lets you gain the same awareness while enjoying the content.”