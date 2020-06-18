Boult Audio LiveBuds TWS and ProBass FlowX launched

Boult Audio has introduced two new audio products in India. The audio brand is launching LiveBuds in the true wireless earbuds category and ProBass FlowX in the wireless in-ear segment. The LiveBuds is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available for purchase via Amazon India. The ProBass FlowX is priced at Rs 1,299 and is available for purchase from Flipkart. As people spend time at home, they are seeing increased consumption of content. Also Read - Oppo Enco W31 Review: Probably the best true wireless earbuds below Rs 4,000

With its new products, Boult Audio is strengthening it’s offering in the wireless audio category. LiveBuds is clearly the superior offering here since it caters to the dominant true wireless earbuds segment. With LiveBuds, Boult Audio is trying to compete with Realme and Xiaomi. It is important to note that Boult Audio has been making audio products for sometime now. It is an established brand in the audio market with reputation and familiarity. Also Read - OnePlus Pods true wireless earbuds reference spotted in the Android 11 Beta code

Like others in the segment, LiveBuds come with an ability to pair instantaneously with the device. The company notes that the buds themselves pair with each other as soon as you open the lid of the carrying/charging case. There is support for passive noise cancellation and IPX7 rating as well. The ProBass FlowX, on the other hand, is a lightweight neckband style Bluetooth wireless headset. It comes with a rated battery life of around 16 hours on a single charge. Also Read - Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

These neckband Bluetooth headset feature magnetic drivers and support passive noise cancellation. There is a built-in microphone for making and receiving voice calls. Boult Audio says they are sweat resistant and compatible with multiple platforms. At Rs 1,299, Boult Audio has an attractive price but challenges are plenty. Its real threat comes in the form of smartphone brands such as OnePlus and Realme.