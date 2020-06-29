Boult Audio Tru5ive Pro earbuds launched for Rs 2,799

Boult Audio recently launched its latest offering in its audio lineup. The Tru5ive Pro truly wireless earbuds are gaming-oriented TWS earbuds meant for gamers on the move. The earbuds are priced at Rs 2,799 and are available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India. Also Read - Realme Buds Q Review: Setting the bar high for budget true wireless earbuds

The Tru5ive Pro TWS earbuds feature the latest QCC3020 chipset, upgraded aptX codec, micro woofer driver construction, and a high sensitivity mic to deliver good audio quality. The device also comes with a Bluetooth 5.0 with dual-mode compatibility. This lets the buds automatically pair themselves with a phone as soon as they are removed from the case. Also Read - Boult Audio LiveBuds TWS earbuds and ProBass FlowX neckband headset launched in India

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

The Boult Audio Tru5ive Pro gaming-oriented TWS earbuds also feature ultra-low latency, 6-8 hours of single playtime with a total of 24 hours of playtime with a charging case. The battery life makes sure gamers need not take frequent breaks to charge their earphones. The Ultra-Low latency also means the buds deliver minimal delay between sounds from your device and the buds themselves. Also Read - Oppo Enco W31 Review: Probably the best true wireless earbuds below Rs 4,000

Combining Boult Audio’s design, the device comes with changeable ear loops in different colors which can be changed as per preference and offer a snug fit.

Boult Audio also recently launched the LiveBuds TWS earbuds and the ProBass FlowX in India. LiveBuds come with an ability to pair instantaneously with the device. The company notes that the buds themselves pair with each other as soon as you open the lid of the carrying/charging case. There is support for passive noise cancellation and IPX7 rating as well. The ProBass FlowX, on the other hand, is a lightweight neckband style Bluetooth wireless headset. It comes with a rated battery life of around 16 hours on a single charge.

With its new products, Boult Audio is strengthening it’s offering in the wireless audio category. With LiveBuds, Boult Audio is trying to compete with Realme and Xiaomi. It is important to note that Boult Audio has been making audio products for some time now. It is an established brand in the audio market with reputation and familiarity.