Craze for TikTok claimed yet another life as a youth drowned while shooting for the popular video sharing platform in a lake. The incident occurred in Dulapally lake in Medchal district of Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, police said. This yet again proves the perils of TikTok addiction.

The youth, identified as Narasimha, had got down into the water to pose for TikTok. He along with his friend, Prashanth, danced together in the water to the tune of film songs. Later Narasimha alone posed for the video while his friend was recording it on the mobile phone from a distance.

Narasimha accidentally slipped where the water was deep and drowned as he did not know swimming. Though Prashanth raised an alarm, nobody could come to their rescue. The police recovered the body on Thursday.

This is by no means the first instance of death due to TikTok addiction. Just last month, a 24-year old mother of two children committed suicide in Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred after she was scolded by her husband and prevented from using TikTok.

Back in January this year, a 15-year-old in Mumbai hung herself on her birthday after being scolded by her grandmother for constantly being on TikTok. In another instance, 19-year-old Salman Zakir from Delhi was accidentally shot by his friend who was trying to make a TikTok video.

TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. And the short video sharing platform claims to have over 120 million monthly active users in India.

With Inputs from IANS