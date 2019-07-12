comscore TikTok addiction: Boy drowns in Hyderabad while shooting video
  Boy drowns in Hyderabad while shooting TikTok video
News

Boy drowns in Hyderabad while shooting TikTok video

News

This is yet another instance of death occurred due to addiction to mobile apps like TikTok, PUBG, and others.

  Published: July 12, 2019 11:36 AM IST
drowning-stock-image

Image Credit: IANS

Craze for TikTok claimed yet another life as a youth drowned while shooting for the popular video sharing platform in a lake. The incident occurred in Dulapally lake in Medchal district of Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, police said. This yet again proves the perils of TikTok addiction.

The youth, identified as Narasimha, had got down into the water to pose for TikTok. He along with his friend, Prashanth, danced together in the water to the tune of film songs. Later Narasimha alone posed for the video while his friend was recording it on the mobile phone from a distance.

Narasimha accidentally slipped where the water was deep and drowned as he did not know swimming. Though Prashanth raised an alarm, nobody could come to their rescue. The police recovered the body on Thursday.

This is by no means the first instance of death due to TikTok addiction. Just last month, a 24-year old mother of two children committed suicide in Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred after she was scolded by her husband and prevented from using TikTok.

Back in January this year, a 15-year-old in Mumbai hung herself on her birthday after being scolded by her grandmother for constantly being on TikTok. In another instance, 19-year-old Salman Zakir from Delhi was accidentally shot by his friend who was trying to make a TikTok video.

TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. And the short video sharing platform claims to have over 120 million monthly active users in India.

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 12, 2019 11:36 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Mi A3 Leaks: Xiaomi के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Mi A3 और Mi A3 Lite में होगा यह प्रोसेसर

Realme 4 Leaks : EEC की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट किए गए Realme के तीन अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Prime Day : Alexa-इनेबल्ड स्मार्ट होम प्रोडॉक्ट पर मिलेगा 50 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi के 48MP कैमरा वाले Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन को ओपन सेल पर खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Redmi K20 Series Alpha Sale: आज दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होगी Redmi K20 और K20 Pro की प्री-बुकिंग, ये हैं कंडीशन

