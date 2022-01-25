Amazon has been facing a massive backlash on the microblogging site Twitter since Monday for selling products with imprints of the Indian national flag. The e-commerce platform listed several food and clothing products for sale with images of the Indian flag. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on OnePlus, Realme, Redmi smartphones

Soon after some buyers spotted these products, hashtags like Boycott Amazon started to trend on Twitter. Consumers said that using the tricolor in such a form is insulting and a violation of the country's flag code.

In a recent development, the Madhya Pradesh government has directed the police to register an FIR against Amazon for selling products, including shoes, with the image of the Indian national flag.

Commenting on the matter, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “It has come to my notice that our national flag is used on products being sold by the online e-commerce platform Amazon. It is intolerable that even it (the national flag) has been used on shoes”.

Mishra said that it is a violation of the National Flag Code. “I have directed Director General of Police (DGP) to file an FIR against Amazon’s officials and owner,” he said.

Amazon’s official comment

Commenting on the matter, Amazon issued an official statement that stated that the company is committed to take necessary action against sellers who have listed any non-compliant products.

“We require all products offered on the marketplace to comply with applicable laws and constantly take appropriate action on non-compliance. Amazon remains committed to take necessary action against sellers who may have listed any non-compliant products,” the company said.

Several social media users said that using the tricolor on products is against the Flag Code Of India, 2002. On the other hand, several other users said that using tricolor is a cheap method of increasing sales.

Many users shared photos of products such as clothing, apparel, cups, keychains, and more that use imprint of the national flag. They demanded that such products must be banned on the e-commerce platform.

Besides #BoycottAmazon, hashtags like #AmazonInsultsNationalFlag were also trending on Twitter.

Here are some tweets and images of such products:

Hey Amazon.. I am going to uninstall Your App..! National Symbols are Our Pride..

Stop insulting…#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag#BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/33LHyBAsnn — 🌷Krushnarchana🌷अर्चना🌷 (@archanatambade) January 24, 2022

Amazon has many times insulted the tricolor of India by selling shoes, footwear and toilet seat covers, masks etc. #BoycottAmazon#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag pic.twitter.com/UxZ9JPls5O — santosh parab (@spsawantwadi) January 24, 2022