comscore Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, highlights and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Brave browser out of beta; Version 1 of the privacy-focused browser launched
News

Brave browser out of beta; Version 1 of the privacy-focused browser launched

News

Interested users can head to the official website for download links for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux. The stable version comes almost four years after the company launched its first version.

  • Published: November 14, 2019 1:58 PM IST
Brave Browser 1.0 apps

Software company Brave has finally launched the first stable version of its in-house web browser called the Brave Browser. As part of the launch, the Brave browser 1.0 is available on multiple platforms. Interested users can head to the official website for download links for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux. The stable version comes almost four years after the company launched its first version. The highlight of the browser is likely to be its user privacy-focused stance with impressive features. The launch comes about a month after the company revealed that it has about 8 million monthly active users.

Brave 1.0 features and details

The features of Brave that try and set it apart from the rest of the browsers are all related to privacy. Brave comes with a built-in ad blocker along with comprehensive anti-tracking features. The ad-blocking technology goes beyond usual block-lists to include machine learning to identify more blocking rules. It also comes with a private browsing mode as seen in most browsers. However, here, Brave also allows users to open private sessions with the help of the Tor network for additional security.

Watch: How to Play YouTube videos in Background

It also comes with a cryptocurrency-based private advertisement system for content creators. In fact, Brave Rewards, the private ad system also comes with a similar crypto-based payment platform. Taking a closer look, interested users can use this system to donate to their favorite content creators. Creators do need to signup to the platform for this system to work. As per a report from TechCrunch, Brave revealed that it has about 3,00,000 publishers signed up. These publishers range from users with a small following on YouTube and Twitter to larger publications.

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions: Revisiting the term seamless

Also Read

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions: Revisiting the term seamless

Some of the large publications include Wikipedia, The Washington Post, The Guardian, and more. As part of the system, the Brave Browser shows a small number of ads as a notification in a separate private ad tab. These will be based on the browsing habits of the user. The interesting thing here is that users get about 70 percent of the money that advertisers spend while Brave keeps 30 percent. Users earn Basic Attention Tokens (BAT), the Brave cryptocurrency. Users can choose to keep this or give it to the publishers of their choice. In the future, developers are planning to focus on improved sync with support for tab and history syncing.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 14, 2019 1:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more
News
Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more
Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

News

Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

Top smartphones to launch in India in November 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in India in November 2019

New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera

News

New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera

PUBG update 5.2 adds Spike Trap, PUBG Labs and Vikendi update

Gaming

PUBG update 5.2 adds Spike Trap, PUBG Labs and Vikendi update

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more

Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera

Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin launched for around Rs 3,000

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

Related Topics

Related Stories

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more

News

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more
Apple iPhone users confuse Facebook app UI for a bug; details

News

Apple iPhone users confuse Facebook app UI for a bug; details
How to find out what data apps are collecting about you

News

How to find out what data apps are collecting about you
WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know
Google Go app's new mode adds new level of privacy: All you need to know

News

Google Go app's new mode adds new level of privacy: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Moto Razr फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Music Festival 2019 का टिकट 3 हजार में खरीदें, Katy Perry और Dua Lipa देंगी म्यूजिक परफॉर्मेंस

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale हुई शुरू, स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

Call of Duty: Mobile का Zombie Mode टीजर हुआ रिलीज

Asus ROG Phone II दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए आएगा

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update
Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more

News

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more
Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

News

Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website
New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera

News

New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera
Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin launched for around Rs 3,000

News

Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin launched for around Rs 3,000