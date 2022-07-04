comscore British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts hacked briefly for crypto scam
British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts hacked briefly for crypto scam

British Army's Twitter account currently has 362,000 followers, while the YouTube channel has 177,000 subscribers, which fell prey to hackers.

  • Published: July 4, 2022 11:58 AM IST
britisharmy

British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts were restored after a short time.

The British Army regained control of its Twitter and YouTube accounts on Sunday after they were briefly hacked and used to post about cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens.

“Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed. We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident,” a post on the @BritishArmy Twitter handle said. Earlier the account had retweeted several posts about NFTs.

The army’s YouTube account, which had been renamed ‘Ark Invest’ and showed several videos relating to cryptocurrency, was also restored to its original state.

Its Twitter feed currently has 362,000 followers, while the YouTube channel has 177,000 subscribers.

Ark Invest is the name of a global investment firm. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment submitted via email and the company’s website.

— Reuters

