BSNL offers 1 year free Amazon Prime membership offer to Bharat Fiber customers

BSNL has announced one year free Amazon Prime membership offer for select Bharat Fiber customers. First reported by Gadgets360, the state-run telco will offer Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 free-of-cost to customers having BSNL Bharat Fiber service with 18GB (Rs 777 per month) and above plans.

BSNL Bharat Fiber subscribers with monthly plan of Rs 777 and above will be able to get the free membership activated through BSNL’s website. Users can check the eligibility on the company’s website itself, and will be able to use Amazon Prime membership from the date of activation.

“We understand the entertainment needs of our customers and have been putting together the technologies and products that work the best for our customers,” said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL said, in a joint statement. “Amazon Prime has been well accepted by Indian audience and we are hence giving the most preferred choice to our customers to own and enjoy the basket of benefits that Prime membership offers. We are doing more online engagements with customers as this brings enormous customer satisfaction and cuts down on our costs also in delivering excellent customer services.”

Last month, BSNL revised its Bharat Fiber high-speed, FTTH broadband plans. BSNL’s FTTH plans, priced at Rs 777, Rs 1,277, Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999 have all been revised to offer daily data benefit. The company is now offering up to 170GB of data per day with speeds of up to 100Mbps.

The telco has been at the forefront to challenge Reliance Jio and other operators in both mobile wireless and wired broadband segment. As for the free Amazon Prime offer, it’s not the first time BSNL has brought such scheme for its consumers. In October last year, BSNL first announced free Prime subscription for its postpaid and broadband subscribers. Airtel and Vodafone have also been offering the same for their postpaid subscribers from quite some time.