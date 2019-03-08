comscore
BSNL 25% cashback offer on broadband plans extended till March 31

25 percent cashback will be given as credit to customer account.

  • Published: March 8, 2019 5:20 PM IST
The state-run BSNL has once again extended its 25 percent cashback offer for broadband users on annual subscription. Initially, the cashback scheme was to end on December 31 but then it got extended further till February 28. Now, BSNL on Twitter announced that consumers will be able to enjoy the same scheme until March 31.

BSNL notes that 25 percent cashback will be given as credit to customer account once the invoice in which annual plan is billed. This cashback amount can be used by customer for availing more services from BSNL or payment of future bills.

All new and existing broadband subscribers can avail annual plans from BSNL with 25 percent cashback offer. Consumers need to visit BSNL website’s offer section to subscribe to the scheme by clicking on the Agree button. Here, they will need to enter their Service ID i.e. landline or FTTH broadband number, followed by the OTP to validate annual plan request.

Alternatively, BSNL consumers will see pop-up banners whenever they have connected through BSNL Broadband connection on their PC or mobile for availing 25 percent cashback scheme.

Also to avail the offer, BSNL customers can either visit the customer service center, or will may call on the toll free number – 18003451500. The offer can be availed by both new and existing broadband users. BSNL has noted that the 25 percent cashback scheme is applicable in all BSNL circles.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2019 5:20 PM IST

