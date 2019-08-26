comscore BSNL 4G users now getting 10GB daily data on select STV plans
  BSNL 4G users on Rs 96 and Rs 236 STVs plans now getting 10GB daily data: All you need to know
BSNL 4G users on Rs 96 and Rs 236 STVs plans now getting 10GB daily data: All you need to know

BSNL is offering 4G users with massive data benefits. Rs 96 and Rs 236 STV plans now ship with 10GB daily data.

  Published: August 26, 2019 3:25 PM IST
State-run telco, BSNL, has been giving a tough fight to Reliance Jio and other telcos with its range of prepaid plans. Now, with slow and steady rollout of 4G across India, the telecom operator is giving 4G subscribers more data to stream and download. BSNL 4G users with select plans can now enjoy 10GB daily data. Here is all you need to know about the new BSNL 4G plan.

BSNL 4G STV plans detailed

To begin with, BSNL has launched Rs 96 STV which is applicable for users in 4G network circles. This includes Maharashtra circle with regions like Akola, Bhandara, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad and other nearby regions, TelecomTalk reports. Subscribers will get 10GB daily data under this plan. The validity of STV is 28 days, which means users will get up to 280GB data to use.

Next is the Rs 236 STV which also offers 10GB daily data. The validity of the plan is 84 days, which means users will be able to download up to 840GB data throughout the validity period. It is worth noting that the 10GB data benefit is only applicable in circles where 4G network is active.

No doubt, the BSNL 4G STVs are most attractive offering highest amount of daily data compared to the competitors. It is also important to note that these are the plans with data, and do not include voice or SMS benefits. Also, the STV will be available only for a limited period.

BSNL prepaid plans voice FUP

BSNL has reportedly capped voice call minutes for 22 of its unlimited combo prepaid plans starting August 19. The state run telecom operator has implemented voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day.

The long list of 22 BSNL prepaid plans include STV 9, STV 18, STV 29, STV 39, STV 43, STV 47, STV 78, STV 99, STV 118, STV 146, STV 187, STV 199, STV 298, STV 319, STV 349, STV 395, STV 392, STV 399, STV 447, STV 449, PV 96 and PV 1188.

The telco has additionally confirmed that its popular Rs 1,098 prepaid plan will not get any voice calling FUP limit. The Rs 1,098 prepaid plan will continue to offer unlimited voice calls, 375GB of 2G/3G data without any daily FUP limit and 100 SMSes per day for 75 days.

  Published Date: August 26, 2019 3:25 PM IST

