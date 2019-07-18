BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan launched in all circles

Last month, state-run telco BSNL launched Abhinandan-151 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited data and calling. However, the benefits were limited to users in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles. Now, the plan benefits have been expanded for subscribers in other telecom circles. Here is everything you need to know BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan.

BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan details

The prepaid recharge plan is available for Rs 151. For this price, you get 24 days validity along with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also includes 100 free SMS daily. Talking about data, users get 1GB high-speed daily data. After the limit is crossed, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speeds of 40Kbps. Overall, users get 24GB high-speed data throughout the validity period.

Recent plan revisions

BSNL also recently revised the Rs 47 and Rs 198 prepaid recharge STVs. With the Rs 47 plan, subscribers will get unlimited local and STD calls, along with 1GB data. However, BSNL has cut short the validity by two days. The revised STV 47 now comes with a validity of nine days, instead of 11 days. The Rs 198 plan, on the other hand, now comes with 54 days validity period. BSNL has also increased the daily data benefit to 2GB daily data, up from 1.5GB. This further means that you will get a total of 108GB data with the plan.

BSNL also recently announced BSNL My Offers feature for its subscribers. One can simply dial-in *121# to check for offers. The dial in service number will allow users to check for specially tailored offers.

BSNL Rs 96 plan

BSNL has also unveiled a new Vasantham Gold – PV 96 prepaid recharge plan. Currently, the new plan is available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles only. Customers will get unlimited local and STD call benefits to any network including roaming, except for Mumbai and Delhi circles. In addition, one will also get 100 SMS on a daily basis. The validity of this plan is set for 21 days. You can get this plan by sending SMS PLAN VOICE96 to 123.