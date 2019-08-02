comscore BSNL Abhinandan-151 revised to offer extra 500MB daily data benefit
BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan revised to offer extra 500MB daily data benefit

BSNL has revised its Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan to offer 50 percent more data. After the revision, BSNL's plan becomes more competitive against Reliance Jio's Rs 149 prepaid plan.

  Published: August 2, 2019 12:30 PM IST
BSNL launched Abhinandan-151 plan in the form of a Rs 151 prepaid recharge last month. Now, the state-owned telecom player has announced the first revision. The plan now ships with extra 500MB of daily data. With the revision, the Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan offers total data benefit of 1.5GB data per day. The plan comes with the same validity of 24 days. At the time of launch, the operator offered 1GB data per day with the same plan and is now offering 50 percent additional data benefit.

BSNL Abhinandan-151 Prepaid Plan Revised: All you need to know

After the addition of additional 500MB of data, the Abhinandan-151 plan better competes with Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan. Jio offers data benefit of 1.5GB daily data with the plan. The Mukesh Ambani owned company also offers more validity in the form of 28 days. BSNL is revising the plan amidst industry’s declining health and reports that it will merge with MTNL for better operational stability. The additional data benefit comes after BSNL extended its 1.2GB additional daily data benefit with select plans.

To recall, BSNL had launched Abhinandan-151 during the second week of June. The plan is basically a prepaid recharge priced at Rs 151 that offered 1GB daily data benefit. It offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for a period of 24 days. After the revision, BSNL is offering the same calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. The validity also remains the same at 24 days but customers get 50 percent more data. The plan with revised data benefit is already available for recharge for BSNL’s prepaid customers, reports Telecom Talk.

With Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan, BSNL is offering truly unlimited data where the speed is throttled to 40kbps after FUP limit. The big disadvantage in comparison with Reliance Jio is the lack of 4G support. In the case of BSNL, consumers will only get 3G connectivity since the state-run operator is yet to enable 4G at its end.

BSNL Rs 151 plan vs Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan

It is difficult to beat Reliance Jio in the sub-Rs 200 price segment of prepaid plans. The operator offers a 1.5GB daily data plan for Rs 149 only. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers total data benefit of 42GB data. In comparison, BSNL offers total data benefit of 36GB for a period of 24 days. Both offer unlimited calling benefits and also 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period. Jio’s biggest strength is that it is a 4G network while BSNL only offers 2G or 3G service.

  Published Date: August 2, 2019 12:30 PM IST

