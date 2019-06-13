comscore BSNL debuts Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge plan
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calling and more
News

BSNL Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calling and more

News

BSNL's new Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited calling and 1GB daily data among other benefits.

  • Published: June 13, 2019 11:58 AM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2

State-run telco, BSNL, has introduced a number of new recharge plans and STVs for its prepaid subscribers. The new plan is called Abhinandan 151. It is a prepaid recharge voucher. Available for Rs 151, the BSNL prepaid recharge plan comes with 180 days validity. The plan will offer subscribers with unlimited local and national calling benefit without any FUP.

The unlimited calling benefit is also available when roaming in Mumbai and Delhi circles. BSNL has also bundled 100 daily SMS. Talking about data benefits. BSNL has bundled 1GB high-speed 3G internet access. Now, the plan has one small catch though. The freebies, such as data, SMS and calling benefits are only applicable for 24 days. However, the plan is valid for 180 days. This means, you can continue receiving incoming calls for 180 days. BSNL prepaid users can subscribe to this plan by sending an SMS – PLAN 151 – and sending it to 123. As Telecom Talk notes, the plan is only available for subscribers in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles.

Recently, BSNL introduced a new foreigner plan which is available for Rs 389. The plan comes with 1GB high-speed daily data. Once the free data is exhausted, the speed will be reduced down to 40kbps. The BSNL prepaid plan also bundles 100 daily SMS. This plan comes with a validity of 30 days.

BSNL also recently revised the Rs 47 and Rs 198 STVs. With Rs 47 plan, you will get the same unlimited local and STD calls, but now with 1GB data. BSNL has cut short the validity by two days. The revised STV 47 now comes with a validity of 9 days only, instead of 11 days. The Rs 198 plan, on the other hand, now comes with 54 days validity period. BSNL has also increased the daily data benefit to 2GB data, up from 1.5GB. This further means that you will get a total of 108GB data with the mentioned plan.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 13, 2019 11:58 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus available at discount
Deals
Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus available at discount
OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Features

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals on the last day

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals on the last day

Vivo Y93 price in India slashed

Deals

Vivo Y93 price in India slashed

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T

BSNL debuts Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge

Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7 vs Oppo Reno

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple iMovie updated with a green screen effect, and more

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL debuts Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge

News

BSNL debuts Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge
Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more
Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more

News

Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more
BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan

News

BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan
BSNL discounts Rs 899 prepaid plan for limited period

News

BSNL discounts Rs 899 prepaid plan for limited period

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y93 की कीमत एक बार फिर 1,000 रुपये हुई कम, अब 10,990 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Last Day: OnePlus 6T को बंपर डिस्काउंट पर खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

VIVO X15 में नहीं होगा हेडफोन जैक, जानें क्या होंगी इस स्मार्टफोन की खूबियां

Opera ने लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहले गेमिंग ब्राउजर Opera GX, यूजर्स खुद से सेट कर पाएंगे CPU, RAM लिमिट

Google ने खुद किया अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Pixel 4 को टीज, बैक में दो कैमरों के साथ दिखाई दिया Square कैमरा बंप

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T
News
OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T
BSNL debuts Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge

News

BSNL debuts Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge
Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7 vs Oppo Reno

News

Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7 vs Oppo Reno
Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

News

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements
Apple iMovie updated with a green screen effect, and more

News

Apple iMovie updated with a green screen effect, and more