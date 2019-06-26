BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349

BSNL has added three new broadband plans, which will be effective from July 1, 2019. The company is offering customers 3GB daily data benefits with up to 8Mbps speed. The newly launched broadband plans include Rs 349, Rs 399, and Rs 499 options. The Rs 349 and Rs 399 plans will offer 2GB data per day along with FUP limit of 1Mbps.

The Rs 349 plan is the cheapest among the three. This 2GB data plan, which is called 2GB BSNL CUL, will give users 8Mbps speed. After crossing the limit, the speed will drop up to 1Mbps. The same plan also offers unlimited calls to BSNL network all month long. Subscribers can also make unlimited calls on other networks between 10:30PM and 6:00AM, and on Sundays. Moreover, there is also a bundle worth Rs 600. It allows you to make voice calls to other networks beyond the given limit.

The second Rs 399 BSNL plan is slightly different as it is for extensive voice calling requirements. You will get the same 2GB data per day with this plan too. In addition, the data will be available with a speed of 8Mbps. But, with this plan, customers get unlimited call benefit to any network within the country.

There is also a Rs 499 broadband plan, which will give BSNL users 3GB data on a regular basis. This plan is called 3GB BSNL CUL Broadband plan. With this plan, you will get 8Mbps speed. Just like the other plans, this one too comes with an after-FUP speed of 1 Mbps. Moreover, the Rs 499 plan also offers unlimited calling benefit to all networks, similar to the Rs 399 plan.

All the latest broadband plans also offer one free email ID along with 1GB space. You can check all these plans on the company official website. The listing has confirmed that the three new broadband plans will be available starting July 1. TelecomTalk reported that these Tamil Nadu-based broadband plans are not fibre plans. They “do not offer impressive speed like other BSNL plans. The main highlight of these plans is unlimited calling along with daily FUP data,” the report said.