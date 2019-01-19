comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service launched with speeds of up to 100Mbps
News

BSNL 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service launched with speeds of up to 100Mbps

News

The 'Fiber To The Home' service will go against rival offerings like Airtel V-Fiber and the upcoming JioGigaFiber.

  • Published: January 19, 2019 11:36 AM IST
bsnl

When Reliance Jio arrived on the scene back in 2016, it completely changed the landscape of the Indian telecom space. Jio’s ultra-affordable data-voice combo plans completely took the rivals by surprise, eventually leading them to introduce more-competitive plans to go against Jio’s offerings. The next big battleground for Jio is the broadband sector, as the Mukesh Ambani-led company could launch its JioGigaFiber FTTH service any time. However, this time, the competition seems to be already prepared, or even a step ahead.

After quite a bit of rumors and a long wait, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has finally launched its own FTTH service in the country. Dubbed ‘Bharat Fiber’, the state-owned telecom company’s FTTH (Fiber to the Home) comes with speeds of up to 100Mbps. Subscribers need to pay Rs 500 as refundable security deposit for ONT (Optical Network Terminal), and the company will charge Rs 50 as monthly rental for the ONT.

As noted by Hindustan Times, BSNL’s ‘Bharat Fiber’ plans start at Rs 777 per month. The base-level plan offers speeds of up to 50Mbps for data consumption of 500GB. After that, the speed gets reduced to 2Mbps. Subscribers will also get 24×7 unlimited free calls to any network in India, and a free e-mail account with 1GB account space. The most-expensive plan costs a staggering Rs 16,999 per month. It offers speeds of 100Mbps till data consumption of 3500GB, after which the speed gets reduced to 10Mbps. Unlimited calling to any network across India and a free e-mail account are included in this package as well.

BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

Also Read

BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

Watch: Jio Home IoT Solutions

With ‘Bharat Fiber’ BSNL has further intensified the battle in the country’s fiercely-contested broadband space. Airtel’s V-Fiber is already operating in many telecom circles across the country. It’ll be interesting to see how things change once JioGigaFiber officially rolls out.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2019 11:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 7 deliveries reportedly delayed in China due to production accident
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 'Assured Upgrade' program launched; discounts and cashback on OnePlus 6T
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Republic Day sale starts January 20: Top electronics deals

Sponsored

Most Popular

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may get Android Pie soon

Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20

BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

Truecaller says it hosts data of all Indian users locally

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service

News

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

News

BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers
Reliance Jio net profit reached Rs 831 crore in Dec quarter

News

Reliance Jio net profit reached Rs 831 crore in Dec quarter
BSNL offers 30GB daily data, unlimited calls and more with Rs 1,745 broadband plan

News

BSNL offers 30GB daily data, unlimited calls and more with Rs 1,745 broadband plan
BSNL offering 3.21GB daily data for Rs 399 plan until January 31: Here are details

News

BSNL offering 3.21GB daily data for Rs 399 plan until January 31: Here are details

हिंदी समाचार

आईआईटी-मद्रास ने एआई प्रशिक्षण के लिए स्टार्टअप शुरू किया

हुवावे अगले हफ्ते रिलीज करेगी EMUI 9.0

लॉन्च से पहले सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 और गैलेक्सी M20 की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, 7,990 रुपये होगी शुरुआती कीमत

डीटल के LED TV अब स्नैपडील पर भी हुए उपलब्ध

अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट पर 5 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिलेंगे Vivo के ये स्मार्टफोन

News

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service
News
BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may get Android Pie soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may get Android Pie soon
Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20

News

Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

News

BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers
Truecaller says it hosts data of all Indian users locally

News

Truecaller says it hosts data of all Indian users locally