BSNL brings back Rs 186 prepaid recharge plan, launches Rs 187 STV
BSNL brings back Rs 186 prepaid recharge plan, launches Rs 187 STV: Calling, data and other benefits

The BSNL prepaid recharge plan offer calling and data benefits to the users. Here is all you need to know.

  Published: September 13, 2019 10:44 AM IST
Telecom operator BSNL has been giving a tough fight to private telcos. The company has been constantly revising its prepaid portfolio with new plans. Now, BSNL has introduced new STV for Rs 187, and also brought back Rs 186 prepaid recharge voucher. Here is everything you need to know about the new BSNL prepaid recharge plan.

BSNL Rs 187 STV detailed 

The Rs 187 special tariff voucher offers a validity of 28 days. Users will get 250 minutes of local and national calling along with national roaming. Users will also be able to make and receive calls in Mumbai and Delhi circles where BSNL network doesn’t exist.

BSNL Rs 187 STV users will also get 2GB daily data and once the limit is crossed, the speed will be throttled down the 40Kbps. As noted by TelecomTalk, users will also be eligible to take benefit of Bumper Offer which offers 2.2GB extra data. This will take the daily benefit to 4.2GB.

The BSNL prepaid recharge plan will also offer 100 free SMS daily. Lastly, users will also get free PRBT as a part of this plan. This special recharge voucher is only valid in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles.

BSNL Rs 186 prepaid recharge plan

Now, coming to the Rs 186 plan, the benefits are similar to Rs 187 voucher. However, there are some small changes. The plan validity is for 28 days where users will be 2GB data daily. Users will also be eligible for 2.2GB extra data under Bumper Offer. Post FUP, speed will be dropped down to 40Kbps.

The change comes in the form of voucher validity, which will be 180 days. In short, the data benefits will be valid for 28 days, but for calling, users will be charged on the basis of “per minute plan” which will be for 180 days. To put in simple words, after 28 days, you will need to make a data top-up to get the data benefits. And for calling, you will need to do a talk time top-up recharge.

