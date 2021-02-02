has launched a new service for its customers called Cinema Plus. Anyone who wants to avail this service has to pay Rs 129 per month (introductory offer price). Also Read - BSNL vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Prepaid plans with 365 days validity, up to 3GB daily data

With BSNL Cinema Plus, subscribers will get access to a number of OTT (over-the-top) content platforms like SonyLiv, Voot Select and Zee5 per connection. Also Read - BSNL Rs 365 prepaid annual plan launched: Check details here

BSNL Cinema Plus: What’s on offer?

The bundled service for the same has been launched for at Rs 199, though subscribers will have to pay this amount after the introductory offer expires in 3 months. The state-owned operator is offering more than 300 TV channels with this plan and claims users can have access to more than 8,000 movies. Also Read - DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India; Jio, Airtel, Vi expected to bid

An OnlyTech report claims that BSNL has partnered with Yupp TV to offer the Cinema Plus service to its subscribers. With the service, you also get access to SonyLiv Special, Yupp TV Premium, Zee5 Premium and Voot Select. Yupp TV Scope also provides access to multiple OTT platforms under one subscription.

How to subscribe to BSNL Cinema Plus

To subscribe to the service, you need to visit the official website of BSNL Cinema Plus. You then need to sign up using your BSNL mobile number, telecom circle, email ID and full name. Once a user has signed up, he/she can avail the service using the official app that’s available on , , Android TV and Amazon FireTV devices. You can also access the service through your web browser.

The service by BSNL also offers features like personalized recommendations and content aggregation. In terms of genres, it offers sports, movies, music and kids content on its platform.

Other telecom operators like , and – are bundling OTT services like , Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar with their prepaid and postpaid subscription at attractive prices. Telcos are offering these OTT services with prepaid subscriptions as low as Rs 129.