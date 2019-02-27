BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

State-run telco, BSNL, has been launching new prepaid STV recharges, and revising some of its existing plans that ship with better benefits. Now, the company has discontinued five of its long validity prepaid STVs that offer data benefits. The discontinued STVs are priced between Rs 549 and Rs 4,498.

The Rs 549 STV is the first in the list that offered 2GB daily data and 60 days validity. The second is the Rs 561 STV that offered 1GB daily data and 80 days validity. Next is Rs 2798 STV that offered 365 days validity, 1GB daily data and post FUP speed of 40Kbps. The other two include Rs 3,998 and Rs 4,498 STVs that ship with 1.5GB and 2GB daily data, and validity of 365 days.

It is important to note that all the discontinued STVs are the ones that are data centric, and do not offer any voice benefits. One of the reasons for this withdrawal could be because BSNL failed to attract customers to choose long-term validity plans. Also, the STVs are expensive compared to competitive offering, which also include voice and data benefits. As reported by TelecomTalk, it is important to note that the withdrawal of these STVs is only in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles, meaning the plans may be available in other circles.

Meanwhile, BSNL also recently reduced the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan from 129 days to 122 days. However, the telco is compensating by increasing the daily data by 2.2GB, which means users will now be getting a total of 3.7GB data daily. After the daily data limit is hit, users can continue with data download at reduced speed of 40Kbps.