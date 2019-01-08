comscore
BSNL, Eros Now partner to offer over 11,000 premium movies and videos to prepaid customers

Eros Now will provide 11,000 movies, music videos, original web shows and exclusive videos to watch.

  Published: January 8, 2019 9:26 AM IST
State-run telco, BSNL, has entered into a partnership with Eros Now for offering free video content to select prepaid customers. Under the tie-up, a select segment of BSNL prepaid customers will be able to watch unlimited movies and video content from Eros Now from this month.

“BSNL has taken this initiative of offering unlimited free viewing of video content on the Eros Now app. This service will be made available to BSNL subscribers by the end of January 2019,” BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said in a statement.

As per the pact, Eros Now will provide 11,000 movies, music videos, original web shows and exclusive videos to choose from. Eros Digital CEO Rishika Lulla Singh said over-the-top industry in India is expected to reach USD 5 billion by 2023 with tier II, III cities and rural areas witnessing a sizeable increase in mobile penetration and data consumption.

“We are well poised to cater to this growing community and our alliance with BSNL is a step towards bridging the urban-rural gap and expanding Eros Now’s national reach,” Singh said.

BSNL has already partnered with Amazon to offer Prime membership to its customers with eligible postpaid and broadband plans. With Eros Now partnership, BSNL is stepping up the content game by offering its customers with more video content to watch. However, as of now, BSNL hasn’t clarified which prepaid STV plans will be eligible for Eros Now access.

Other telcos, such as Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio have already partnered Eros Now, and offer entire content catalog via their respective apps.

With inputs from PTI.

