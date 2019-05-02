comscore
BSNL extends 2.21GB additional daily data offer till June: Supported recharge plans and how to claim

BSNL is once again extending its additional daily data offer of 2.21GB to GSM Prepaid Subscribers. Here is how customers can recharge and claim the additional data.

  • Published: May 2, 2019 9:42 AM IST
Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

BSNL has been on its heels to compete with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Ltd in the Indian telecom market. The state-owned telecom player has revised its existing plans and introduced new data plans aimed to counter the reach of other established players in the market. One such move to counter Jio and others was the introduction of additional 2.21GB data for its GSM prepaid subscribers. Now, the operator has announced that it is extending the 2.21GB data plan offered to prepaid subscribers till June 30. This is not the first time that the operator has announced extension of additional data to its subscribers.

To recall, BSNL announced extension of its 2.21GB additional data to prepaid subscribers back in January. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offered 2.21GB data in addition to the usual FUP data limit associated with the recharge plans availed by its subscribers. While that extension was valid till April 30, the operator has announced another extension for this additional data offer. In an update, the state-owned operator has announced that this promotional offer will be extended once again and will be live from May 1 to June 30, 2019.

BSNL Additional Data Offer Extended: All you need to know

In order to counter Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd, BSNL is extending the promotional offer of 2.21GB additional data for its GSM prepaid subscribers till June 30, 2019. In addition to the extension, BSNL has also announced a list of new plans and STV with which customers will get the additional data offer. The state-owned operator notes that with Rs 186 prepaid plan, customers will now get 3.21GB daily data as opposed to daily data of 1GB previously offered with the plan. With Rs 429 prepaid plan, BSNL previously used to offer 1GB daily data but customers will now get Rs 3.21GB of daily data.

TelecomTalk notes that 1.5GB daily data plans priced at Rs 485 and Rs 666 will now offer 3.71GB of daily data to its subscribers. The Rs 1,699 prepaid plan, which used to offer 2GB of daily data, will now offer 4.21GB daily data to subscribers. The offer is currently valid in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles and is also applicable on select STVs that offer 1GB daily data. The STVs from BSNL are priced at Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 447. They all now offer 3.21GB data per day to GSM prepaid subscribers till June 30, 2019.

