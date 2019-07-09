BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October

BSNL is not done with its plan to offer freebies to its customers just yet. In an effort to compete with Reliance Jio and incumbent player like Airtel, BSNL started offering additional 2.21GB data to its subscribers. The offer was supposed to end in April but was extended till July. Now, in a not so surprising move, BSNL has announced extension till October. The offer will ensure that its existing subscribers stick with the service to get additional data benefits.

BSNL Extra Data Offer: Extended Validity and Offer Details

The state-owned telecom operator had announced the additional data option as a promotional offer. The offer worked wonders and helped the operator retain its subscribers in key circles. Due to demand and positive response, BSNL announced that it will extend the extra data offer till July. Now, new information released by BSNL shows that the promotional offer has been extended until October. The operator notes that the extension will be valid from July 4, 2019 to October 1, 2019. The only disappointment being that the offer extension is only available in Chennai circle for now.

List of prepaid plans that offer extra data

Alongside the announcement, BSNL has also shared details of prepaid vouchers and STVs that will grant his promotional offer of additional data. In the list of prepaid vouchers, BSNL notes that it will ship the Rs 186 and Rs 429 prepaid plan with 3.2GB daily data. The plan currently ships with only 1GB daily data. The Rs 485 and Rs 666 prepaid plan will now be available with 3.7GB data as opposed to 1.5GB data currently offered. The Rs 1,699 prepaid plan will offer 4.2GB data per day as opposed to 2GB data per day.

List of STVs that offer extra data

According to Telecom Talk, BSNL has listed a total of four STV plans that offer additional data benefit. All of these STVs will now ship with additional 2.21GB data per day for the customers. The STVs are available at Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 447 respectively. All these STVs currently ship with 1GB data per day but customers in Chennai circle will get a total of 3.2GB data per day.