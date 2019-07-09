comscore BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL extends 2.21GB free daily data offer till October: Here is all you need to know
News

BSNL extends 2.21GB free daily data offer till October: Here is all you need to know

News

BSNL is extending its 2.21GB free daily data offer once again as it fights Reliance Jio and Airtel in the competitive telecom market. The operator has also announced prepaid plans and STVs that will give additional data benefits.

  • Published: July 9, 2019 9:02 AM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2

BSNL is not done with its plan to offer freebies to its customers just yet. In an effort to compete with Reliance Jio and incumbent player like Airtel, BSNL started offering additional 2.21GB data to its subscribers. The offer was supposed to end in April but was extended till July. Now, in a not so surprising move, BSNL has announced extension till October. The offer will ensure that its existing subscribers stick with the service to get additional data benefits.

BSNL Extra Data Offer: Extended Validity and Offer Details

The state-owned telecom operator had announced the additional data option as a promotional offer. The offer worked wonders and helped the operator retain its subscribers in key circles. Due to demand and positive response, BSNL announced that it will extend the extra data offer till July. Now, new information released by BSNL shows that the promotional offer has been extended until October. The operator notes that the extension will be valid from July 4, 2019 to October 1, 2019. The only disappointment being that the offer extension is only available in Chennai circle for now.

BSNL offering special pre-loaded SIM cards for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Also Read

BSNL offering special pre-loaded SIM cards for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

List of prepaid plans that offer extra data

Alongside the announcement, BSNL has also shared details of prepaid vouchers and STVs that will grant his promotional offer of additional data. In the list of prepaid vouchers, BSNL notes that it will ship the Rs 186 and Rs 429 prepaid plan with 3.2GB daily data. The plan currently ships with only 1GB daily data. The Rs 485 and Rs 666 prepaid plan will now be available with 3.7GB data as opposed to 1.5GB data currently offered. The Rs 1,699 prepaid plan will offer 4.2GB data per day as opposed to 2GB data per day.

BSNL Rs 1,345 prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB daily data, 356 days validity launched

Also Read

BSNL Rs 1,345 prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB daily data, 356 days validity launched

List of STVs that offer extra data

According to Telecom Talk, BSNL has listed a total of four STV plans that offer additional data benefit. All of these STVs will now ship with additional 2.21GB data per day for the customers. The STVs are available at Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 447 respectively. All these STVs currently ship with 1GB data per day but customers in Chennai circle will get a total of 3.2GB data per day.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 9, 2019 9:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications
thumb-img
News
Realme X Flipkart launch teased with design details, more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M30s leaked live images dual cameras and more

Editor's Pick

Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup
News
Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October

News

BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October

Android Q Beta 5 will reveal new Google Assistant gesture hint and more

News

Android Q Beta 5 will reveal new Google Assistant gesture hint and more

Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

News

Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October

Android Q Beta 5 will reveal new Google Assistant gesture hint and more

Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October

News

BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October
Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits

News

Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits
BSNL offering special pre-loaded SIM cards for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

News

BSNL offering special pre-loaded SIM cards for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims
Amarnath Yatra 2019: Reliance Jio Rs 102 prepaid recharge plan

News

Amarnath Yatra 2019: Reliance Jio Rs 102 prepaid recharge plan
BSNL prepaid broadband plans: new price and details

News

BSNL prepaid broadband plans: new price and details

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K20 Series Alpha Sale: Xiaomi Redmi K20 और K20 Pro 12 जुलाई से यहां होंगे प्री-बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध

Mi Days Sale Last Day : शाओमी के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स, आखिरी दिन आज

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue वेरिएंट 15 July से बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

PUBG Mobile का Season 8 Beta वर्जन हुआ रिलीज, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Paytm Postpaid Offer: 37 दिनों के लिए बिना ब्याज मिलेगा क्रेडिट, ऐसे करें रजिस्टर

News

Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup
News
Honor 9X Pro to launch with triple rear camera setup
OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update rolling out
BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October

News

BSNL extends its 2.21GB free daily data offer till October
Android Q Beta 5 will reveal new Google Assistant gesture hint and more

News

Android Q Beta 5 will reveal new Google Assistant gesture hint and more
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

News

Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more