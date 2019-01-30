comscore
BSNL extends 25% cashback offer on broadband plans till February 28

Here’s how you can avail 25 percent cashback on your BSNL broadband connection.

  Published: January 30, 2019 1:13 PM IST
In India’s highly competitive broadband market, state-run BSNL is one of the strongest rivals to private telcos. Now, ahead of Reliance JioGigaFiber rollout, BSNL has revised its broadband offering by introducing plans with daily data. Last year, the telco also introduced 25 percent cashback offer for broadband users on annual subscription plans. Now, while the offer was to end soon, BSNL has extended it further till February 28.

How to avail 25 percent cashback on BSNL broadband plans

The telecom operator took it to Twitter to announce the extension of the offer. One thing to note here is that its not a cashback offer but is the one that lowers your bill payments. Essentially, customers will have to make a one-time yearly payment of their broadband plan, where one has to pay for nine months, and the remaining three months are offered for free.

To avail the offer, BSNL customers can either visit the customer service center, or will have to call on the toll free number – 18003451500. The offer can be availed by both new and existing broadband users.

BSNL 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service launched with speeds of up to 100Mbps

BSNL has also highlighted a couple of plans and the benefits one can avail. For instance, the BBG Combo ULD plan, which is priced at Rs 491 offers 20GB daily data at speeds up to 20Mbps, and after hitting FUP, one can continue with unlimited downloads at reduced speeds of 1Mbps. The plan also includes 24 hours unlimited local and national calling to any network in India.

BSNL offers 30GB daily data, unlimited calls and more with Rs 1,745 broadband plan

The other plan is fibro combo unlimited priced at Rs 1,277 per month. The plan offers unlimited downloads at peak speeds of up to 100Mbps, with FUP at 750GB. Once the FUP is hit, the speed will be throttled down to 2Mbps.

  Published Date: January 30, 2019 1:13 PM IST

