BSNL extra 2.21GB free daily data offer extended till April 30: Here are details

The state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its 2.2GB free daily data offer until April 30. Earlier the offer was suppose to end by January 31, and but now it has added two more prepaid plans along with three months extension.

Previously, BSNL had introduced the 2.2GB of additional data offer for 11 prepaid plans. Now the telco has added two new STVs of Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 in the same offer, which are the new addition to the lineup as well. These are year-long Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) with 2GB daily data and 4GB daily data respectively. Both the plans come with 365 days validity.

Now the free 2.2GB extra daily data offer will be valid on Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 999 prepaid mobile recharges and STV plans of Rs 187, Rs 333, Rs 349, Rs 444, Rs 448 Rs 1699 and Rs 2,099. BSNL offer the extra 2.2GB data over and above the existing data benefit of the subscribed prepaid plans. It is noted (via TelecomTalk) that BSNL offer will be valid in 19 Indian cities except Kerala.

Just last week, BSNL introduced a Republic Day special prepaid plan on the occasion of 70th Republic Day. The telecom operator started offering Rs 269 prepaid combo STV, with validity until January 31. Talking about benefits, the plan includes 2,600 local and national calling minutes, 260 SMS and 2.6GB 2G / 3G data. The plan will come with a validity of 26 days, and will be available to all prepaid subscribers across all BSNL telecom circles.