comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL, French firm join hands to offer data services through SMS
News

BSNL, French firm join hands to offer data services through SMS

News

The new technology will be embedded in mobile apps.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 9:21 PM IST
bsnl

State-run telecom firm BSNL has partnered with French company Be-Bound to offer data connectivity through SMS in areas where there is no Internet connectivity or signal breaks. Both the companies signed a business partnership agreement on Tuesday evening to jointly market the service in India.

“We were trying to get SMS based data service technology on our own but learnt that Be-Bound has already developed this technology and has been given patent for it. This technology is very good to support operations of apps when there is no Internet connection,” BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava told PTI after signing the pact.

The technology will be embedded in mobile apps. The app will send a command to Be-Bound server in case it does not get data connectivity for SMS-based connectivity. “Be-Bound server will facilitate SMS connectivity after getting command from the app. The app will also send SMS from user’s account because for connectivity we need to send sms to and fro. We know that there is limit of 100 SMS per day per subscriber which is sufficient for this service,” Be-Bound Country Manager Harkaran Singh Sachdev said.

The company has commercially launched the service in France and is running a pilot in African countries as well. “We are in talks with some of the apps and seeing traction from firms in BFSI segment, logistics and others. We have done proof of concept with some of them and now soon convert them into commercial agreement,” Sachdev said.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 9:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
BSNL, French firm join hands to offer data services through SMS
thumb-img
News
Huawei's wireless charger now available in India
thumb-img
News
Samsung refreshes its SSD line-up in India
thumb-img
News
Developers create a camera mod for Google Pixel 3 XL that increases ISO and exposure time

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

BSNL, French firm join hands to offer data services through SMS

Apple AirPods 2 with ‘health monitoring’ features to launch in H1 2019: Report

Huawei's wireless charger now available in India

Samsung refreshes its SSD line-up in India

Google Chrome developers thinking about a change that may break ad-blockers on the browser

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL, French firm join hands to offer data services through SMS

News

BSNL, French firm join hands to offer data services through SMS
BSNL revises validity of Rs 99 prepaid plan, increases SIM replacement cost

News

BSNL revises validity of Rs 99 prepaid plan, increases SIM replacement cost
BSNL debuts Rs 899 prepaid plan

News

BSNL debuts Rs 899 prepaid plan
Jio added most subscribers in November 2018: TRAI

News

Jio added most subscribers in November 2018: TRAI
BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service

News

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V11 Pro का अपग्रेडेड वर्जन अगले महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च

1 करोड़ रुपये इनाम वाले PUBG Mobile टूर्नामेंट के रजिस्ट्रेशन का आज है आखिरी दिन, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

शाओमी के को-फाउंडर ने दिखाया फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, वीडियो में देखें

डील ऑफ द डे: रियलमी 2 से लेकर ऑनर 9N तक ये हैं बेस्ट डील्स

वीडियो गेम इंडस्ट्री ने 2018 में 43 अरब डॉलर का रेवेन्यू जनरेट किया, स्ट्रीमिंग कंपनियों के लिए खतरे की घंटी

News

BSNL, French firm join hands to offer data services through SMS
News
BSNL, French firm join hands to offer data services through SMS
Apple AirPods 2 with ‘health monitoring’ features to launch in H1 2019: Report

News

Apple AirPods 2 with ‘health monitoring’ features to launch in H1 2019: Report
Huawei's wireless charger now available in India

News

Huawei's wireless charger now available in India
Samsung refreshes its SSD line-up in India

News

Samsung refreshes its SSD line-up in India
Google Chrome developers thinking about a change that may break ad-blockers on the browser

News

Google Chrome developers thinking about a change that may break ad-blockers on the browser