BSNL Rs 777, Rs 1,277 FTTH broadband plans offer up to 750GB data, unlimited calls and more

A few months BSNL launched two promotional FTTH broadband plans for its new and existing subscribers. While the plans were for limited period of 90 days, the benefits are still applicable and users can get up to 750GB monthly data, and much more. The two plans in question here are priced at Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 per month.

To begin with, the Rs 777 plan is the cheapest Fiber to the Home (FTTH) plan which offers 500GB monthly data at speeds up to 50Mbps. Once the 500GB limit is hit, speed will be throttled down to 2Mbps, but users can continue with unlimited downloads. BSNL is also offer discounts on yearly payment where users will have to pay Rs 7,770 for 12 months, meaning they only pay for 10 months, and get two months free.

Users can also pay for two-years, Rs 14,763, where they pay for 20 months, and get four months free, and they can also pay for three years, Rs 21,756, where they get six months free usage, and only pay for 30 months.

The next plan is priced at Rs 1,277, where customers can get speeds of up to 100Mbps, and 750GB monthly data. Once the FUP is hit, they can continue with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speeds of 2Mbps. Similar to the Rs 777 plan, here, users can make advance payment for one year, two years and three years, Rs 12,770, Rs 24,263 and Rs 35,756, respectively, and get up to six months free usage.

These plans are available in all telecom circles, expect for Andaman and Nicobar. The plans also include unlimited free calling to any network in India. Users also get one free email ID with 1GB space.