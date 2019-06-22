comscore BSNL Broadband Hotstar ICC Cricket World Cup | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board for broadband customers
News

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board for broadband customers

News

BSNL customers can now watch ICC Cricket World Cup for free via Hotstar. Here is how.

  • Published: June 22, 2019 10:21 AM IST
BSNL – free talktime

BSNL is offering customers with 20 minutes of free call daily for 7 days in the areas that are affected by flood.

State-run BSNL will offer free access to content including World Cup cricket matches on video streaming platform Hotstar Premium to customers under a new broadband plan, the two companies said Friday. BSNL launched the fixed-line broadband plan Superstar 300 for Rs 749 a month, offering 300 gigabyte of downloads with 50 megabit per second download speed and thereafter unlimited data at 2 mbps for customers using its optical fibre connection.

“The pack offers 300 GB download at 50 Mbps speed bundled with a subscription of Hotstar Premium, giving customers the option to watch and enjoy non-stop entertainment and live sports including cricket world cup at their convenience,” BSNL and Hotstar said in a joint statement.

Hotstar has exclusive rights to show cricket matches of the ongoing ICC World Cup. BSNL customers using non-optic fibre connection will get 300 GB data with download speed of 10 mbps and thereafter unlimited services at 2 mbps.

“Cricket matches today are being viewed more and more on mobiles, desktops and Smart TVs, and customers will seek high data speeds. Our partnership with Hotstar Premium has started at the right time when sports entertainment is at its peak, and we want to bring the best offers to our customers with Superstar 300, to celebrate this mega sports season,” BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.

“This partnership brings together the best of two worlds – BSNL’s high speed data network that will allow for seamless viewing of the best of live sports & entertainment, from Hotstar Premium,” Hotstar Chief Product Officer Varun Narang said.

The state-run telecom firm has already partnered with video streaming platforms Eros Now and Amazon Prime to push its broadband service. BSNL is the only incumbent telecom operator that has been adding new customers despite stiff competition in the market from Reliance Jio.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: June 22, 2019 10:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market
thumb-img
News
Apple recalls select 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina for battery risk
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi aiming to launch more products for online buyers in India
thumb-img
Gaming
Watch: Sony PlayStation 5 will be able to level load in under a second

Editor's Pick

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India
News
Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India
Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

News

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

News

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

News

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board

News

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board
BSNL debuts Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge

News

BSNL debuts Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge
Noble Skiodo 40-inch Smart TV launched in India

News

Noble Skiodo 40-inch Smart TV launched in India
BSNL launches Rs 168 STV offering International roaming

News

BSNL launches Rs 168 STV offering International roaming
World Cup TV Dhamaka Sale top deals

Deals

World Cup TV Dhamaka Sale top deals

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने Hotstar के साथ मिलकर पेश किया सुपरस्टार 300 ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i स्मार्टफोन चार रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 8GB RAM के साथ हुए लॉन्च

सामने आई Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL की लॉन्च डेट और कीमत

6GB RAM +64GB स्टोरेज वाले Infinix Hot7Pro को 8,999 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, कल से हो जाएगा 1 हजार रुपये महंगा

Huawei ने MediaPad M6 टैबलेट किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board
News
BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board
Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market

News

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market
Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

News

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India
Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled
Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

News

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull