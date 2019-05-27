BSNL introduces *121# service to check for special offers, also discounts Rs 899 plan during Ramzan

Similar to other telecom operators, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also introduced a dial in service number to check for specially tailored offers for you. The state-run telecom operator has announced the launch of a BSNL My Offers feature for its subscribers, and now, they will be able to dial-in *121# to check for these offers.

The telco has stated that it will now be easier for subscribers to find the best special tariff voucher (STV) for them by dialing *121#. These vouchers/ plans will be tailored for individual customer based on their usage pattern. BSNL also says that the feature will be available for the retailers/ recharge partners as well, who will be BSNL number, they will have to dial *121*BSNLnumber#.

“The primary purpose of this scheme is that customer should get better value for their money by recharging more efficient voucher,” BSNL said in statement (via NDTV Gadgets360).

Other than the service, BSNL has also announced a special Ramzan offer for select circles. The telecom operator will offer Rs 899 prepaid recharge plan on a discounted price of Rs 786 during Ramzan, until Eid on June 5. This is valid for BSNL prepaid subscribers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Rs 899 plan by BSNL for prepaid subscribers offers unlimited voice calls to any network (including calls on roaming), free personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) with unlimited song change option, 1000 free SMS, and 5GB of data.

Watch Video: Android Q How to Install

BSNL recently removed about five Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) from its website, decreasing the number of total plans that it is offering to its subscribers. The list of plans removed includes STV 333, STV 339, STV 379, STV 392 and STV 444. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that BSNL is the only company that has been able to add new subscribers along with Reliance Jio in February 2019 according to the latest data.