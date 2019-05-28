BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan in India: All you need to know

BSNL has launched a new prepaid plan aimed at visitors to the country. The newly launched BSNL Rs 389 plan will be available for customers starting tomorrow. With this plan, BSNL is offering its subscribers 1GB data on a daily basis. This plan comes with a validity period of 30 days. If the 1GB data gets exhausted, BSNL users will be able to browse at 40 Kbps speed. Apart from this, you will also get 100 SMS per day with this plan. Notably, this prepaid plan is currently available in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles only, TelecomTalk reports.

Just yesterday, it was reported that the company had slashed the price of the Rs 899 prepaid plan by Rs 113. Customers will be able to buy the plan at a discounted price of Rs 786, which is valid during Ramzan, until Eid on June 5. This plan is currently valid for only two circles, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On purchase of this plan, you will get unlimited voice calls benefits, free personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) with unlimited song change option, 1000 free SMS, and 5GB of data.

Separately, BSNL just recently revised the STVs priced at Rs 47 and Rs 198 respectively. With Rs 47 plan, one will get the same unlimited local and STD calls, but now with 1GB data. Additionally, BSNL has cut short the validity by two days. The revised STV 47 now comes with a validity of period nine days only instead of 11 days. The Rs 198 plan, on the other hand, now comes with 54 days validity period and the daily data benefit has also been increased to 2GB data per day from 1.5GB. This further means that you will get a total of 108GB data with the mentioned plan.

The change to these most commonly used STV by BSNL’s prepaid customers comes after the company announced an extension of its daily additional data benefit. The telecom operator revealed that its 2.21GB daily additional data benefit for its GSM prepaid subscribers will end on June 30, 2019. This is not the first time that the company has announced an extension of additional data to its customers.