  BSNL introduces WiFi hotspot vouchers starting at Rs 19: Everything you need to know
BSNL introduces WiFi hotspot vouchers starting at Rs 19: Everything you need to know

BSNL's WiFi hotspots will offer faster download speeds than its mobile network thanks to 4G+ connectivity.

  Published: March 29, 2019 10:12 AM IST
With mobile connectivity and 4G coverage having reached a new high in the country, the government has now set its sights on expanding WiFi availability. At India Mobile Congress 2018 last year, telecom minister Manoj Sinha announced that India will have around one million WiFi hotspots by the end of 2019 and laid out plans for partnership with leading telecom operators. Now, a new announcement from state-owned BSNL suggests that the ministry could be closer to reaching its goals. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced new tariff vouchers that will allow access to its WiFi hotspots around major cities in the country.

BSNL Vouchers for WiFi Hotspots: All you need to know

BSNL, which operates in 20 telecom circles in the country, has introduced WiFi hotspot vouchers for its subscribers. The state-owned telecom player has listed the tariff for these vouchers on its website and there are a total of four plans available right now. Interestingly, all these plans are priced below Rs 100. The first plan is called BSNL WiFi 19 which offers 2GB data for two days at Rs 19. The second plan is called BSNL WiFi 39, which is a Rs 39 plan offering validity of 7 days and 7GB of data.

Government to launch an app to seamlessly connect with public Wi-Fi hotspots at IMC

Government to launch an app to seamlessly connect with public Wi-Fi hotspots at IMC

The third plan from the telco is called BSNL WiFi 59, which offers 15GB data for a period of 15 days at Rs 59. The fourth plan is BSNL WiFi 69, which offers 30GB data for 28 days and is priced at Rs 69. BSNL notes that all the prices are inclusive of service tax and customers can purchase these plans through the online account login and make payment using credit or debit card and netbanking purchase.

Watch: Android Q How to install

Apart from revealing the price, BSNL also has a dedicated webpage for its customers to find nearest hotspot. They can do so by entering their circle and city. BSNL claims to have deployed a total of 30,419 hotspots across 16,367 sites and customers will be able to connect by selecting the BSNL 4G Plus SSID from WiFi option. For EAP authentication, BSNL notes that customers can choose SIM and then select the BSNL SIM card slot. For non-EAP devices like mobile by receiving a login code on registered number. BSNL users can also download BSNL 4G Plus app to activate hotspot connection.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2019 10:12 AM IST

