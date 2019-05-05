BSNL just removed five special tariff vouchers including STV 333, STV 444, and more

State-run telecommunication giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just made some significant changes to the plans that it is offering to its customers. According to a new report, the company has just removed about five Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) from its website decreasing the number of total plans that it is offering to its subscribers. The list of plans removed includes STV 333, STV 339, STV 379, STV 392 and STV 444. However, the report notes that the removal of these plans won’t affect its customers as it is part of cleaning up the available plans by removing obsolete plans.

The report by TelecomTalk also noted that this removal comes weeks after BSNL introduced a number of new plans to its customers with attractive offers. BSNL has already updated or introduced most of its plans to compete with its rivals including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. It is also worth noting that BSNL is the only company that has been able to add new subscribers along with Reliance Jio in February 2019 according to the latest data. This is not the first time BSNL has removed obsolete plans as it previously removed “talk time recharges” from its offering as the telecom industry is moving away from that type of recharge offerings.

Digging deeper in the benefits offered by now removed STV plans, the primary problem with these plans was that they were offering “on-network calls” though rest of the benefits like per-day data allowance and other bundled add-ons was quite generous. As noted in the report, the likely reason for the telecom giant to remove these plans was the presence of these “on-network” calling benefits.

Offering 30 minutes of calling benefit to other networks in 2019 is not in line with where the overall telecom industry is heading towards. Most telecom giants have removed such benefits as a highlight and instead directly provide them in all their plans. Given that such benefits are available in all other plans, it is also likely that customers were not really opting for these dedicated STV plans.