BSNL Onam Smart plan launched; details, benefits, and price

State-run telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just launched a new plan for its subscribers. As part of the information online, the company has launched this new offer as part of the upcoming Onam festival. The company has termed the plans as “BSNL Onam Smart Plan”. This new plan is priced at just Rs 234 along with a number of benefits and 30-day validity. Before we dive into the details, it is worth noting that this offer is only available in the Kerala circle.

BSNL Onam Smart plan details

According to a report by DreamDTH, the new plan comes with an impressive 90GB data allowance. The interesting thing to note here is that BSNL has not placed any daily FUP limit on the data. In addition, the plan also comes with 100 SMS messages per day and 250 minutes of voice calling per day to any network in India. The calling allowance is also applicable in Delhi and Mumbai circles. The report also shared details about how to activate this offer with the help of USSD code or an SMS message.

Beyond this, the company is also offering full talk-time on a number of top-up vouchers for a limited period. What is more impressive is that the company is also offering extra talk-time on some of the top-up vouchers. If you are a BSNL prepaid subscriber then you can benefit from the full and extra talk-time. As per the report, the offer is only valid until September 13, 2019.

As part of the offer, BSNL subscribers will get Rs 110 talk time on top-up of Rs 110. Rs 190 worth top-up will give Rs 210 worth talk-time, Rs 290 top-up will offer Rs 320 talk-time. The top of the line Rs 400 top-up will offer Rs 450 worth talk-time. In addition, the company also launch Onam bonanza that offers anywhere between 9GB to 15GB of extra data. This offer is only applicable on plans worth Rs 186, Rs 446, Rs 485, Rs 666, and Rs 1,699. It is also applicable on STV recharges worth Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 399, and Rs 429. This data benefit is only available until September 15, 2019.