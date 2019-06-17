comscore BSNL prepaid plan, Rs 168 STV plan, offer details | BGR India
BSNL launches a new Rs 168 STV offering International roaming with 90 day validity

According to the details of the 168 STV plan, BSNL subscribers will get International roaming for a period of 90 days. This offer is likely an attempt for the company to take on its private sector rivals with such benefits.

  Published: June 17, 2019 11:01 AM IST
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Special Tariff Voucher (STV) for its customers. This new 168 STV is aimed at BSNL customers who frequent foreign countries for extended periods of time.According to the details, BSNL subscribers will get International roaming for a period of 90 days. This offer is likely an attempt for the company to take on its private sector rivals with such benefits. Before talking about this in detail, it is worth noting that this is not the first new STV that BSNL has introduced.

BSNL STV 168 recharge offer details

According to the details of the offer, this STV can be used to activate or even extend International roaming. However, the important thing to note about this offer is that it is not permanent in nature. To clarify, the 168 STV is a time-limited promotion, and users should act fast to reap the benefit. According to TelecomTalk, the offer is only valid up until 9 September 2019. This means that the offer will be available for recharge till this date. Another important thing one should note is that this promotional STV is only available in Kerala circle. If you are not in Kerala BSNL circle then you are out of luck.

As mentioned, BSNL is likely testing waters to take on the competition with this offer. The Rs 168 STV comes just days after BSNL launched its Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge plan. The BSNL Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge offer users get 180-day validity. The offer also provides unlimited local and STD calling without and FUP with 100 SMS messages per day.

BSNL Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calling and more

BSNL Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calling and more

Moving beyond the internet benefits, the BSNL Abhinandan 151 plan also comes with 1GB data per day. All of this sounds good but the prepaid plan comes with a catch. According to the catch, the unlimited calling, data, and SMS benefits are only available for 24 days. Beyond that, the plan allows users to get incoming calls for the total 180 day period of validity.

  Published Date: June 17, 2019 11:01 AM IST

