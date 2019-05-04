BSNL market share reaches 10.63 percent on account of network expansion

State-owned telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Friday said its mobile services market share has increased to 10.63 percent (till February 2019), mainly on account of network expansion.

BSNL operates in 20 out of 22 telecom circles in the country. As of March 2018, it’s market share was 10.22 percent.

It has gained market share at a time when other incumbent telecom operators have been losing it after entry of Reliance Jio in 2016. Its market share in March 2016 was 9.05 percent in its licensed service area and 8.35 percent on a pan-India basis.

“BSNL has gained market share on the back of network expansion. At the end of February 2019, BSNL market share was 10.63 percent in the service area where it operates,” Sheetla Prasad, Director (CM), BSNL told PTI.

The PSU is one of the two operators showing net addition of more than 9 lakh subscribers, during February 2019, as per the latest report released by telecom regulator Trai.

BSNL in a statement said it has installed 54,000 towers during 2018-2019, which is higher than the combined figures of the previous three years.

The telecom firm has also started installing 4G towers in 2018-19 and completed approximately 5,340 4G towers till April 2019, the statement said.

“Subscribers have welcomed the network expansion and attractive plans offered by joining BSNL and leaving other operators in large numbers. During the year 2018-2019 more than 50 lakh subscribers have ported their number to BSNL from other operators, utilizing the MNP facility,” Prasad said.

He also said that the BSNL content strategy has also gone down well with consumers. The public sector telecom firm recently started offering Eros Now premium subscription free of cost with unlimited movies and exclusive video series for select plans in the range of Rs 78 to Rs 298.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.