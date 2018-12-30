comscore
BSNL announces 'No more Blackout days' for New Year 2019, Vodafone-Idea follows suit

BSNL announces 'No more Blackout days' for New Year 2019, Vodafone-Idea follows suit

  • Published: December 30, 2018 12:40 PM IST
New year 2019

Image Credit: Pixabay

2019 is almost upon us, and as is the case every year, networks tend to crash as the clock strikes 12 due to the sheer volume of calls and messages. Some telcos also charge their customers extra during such times. But now, state-owned BSNL is here with a New Year surprise for everyone.

Called “No more Blackout days”, it is an initiative where customers will be able to enjoy all the benefits of their plan or special tariff voucher on both voice and data. Despite high volume, customers won’t be charged extra for availing any of their tariff benefits.

VodafoneIdea too followed up BSNL’s plan with a similar offering. There is however no word on whether competing service providers like Airtel and Reliance Jio will be following suit.

Recently, to compete with Reliance Jio and other incumbent telcos, BSNL revised some of its prepaid combo STV plans to offer better benefits. With the latest revision, the telco is offering more data, up to 66 percent extra talk time, and validity of up to 60 days. There are five plans that offer these benefits. The lowest combo STV plan is priced at Rs 152, which comes with 30 days validity, and 1GB of 3G/4G data. The plan also offers users with a talk time of Rs 200. The second plan is priced at Rs 175 that also offers a talk time of Rs 200, but the data benefits and validity is changed. The data benefit is reduced to 500MB, whereas validity is increased to 60 days.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2018 12:40 PM IST

