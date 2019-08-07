comscore BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement: All you need to know
BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement: All you need to know

BSNL will now charge only Rs 50 for SIM card replacement. However, this is a limited time promotional offer, which will expire on October 31. Here's everything you need to know.

  Published: August 7, 2019 6:44 PM IST
Last year, BSNL increased the SIM replacement charges for both prepaid and postpaid users to Rs 100. Initially, the telecom operator charged only Rs 10. Now, the company has slashed the price of the same by 50 percent. This means that now to get a BSNL SIM replaced, one will have to pay just Rs 50. However, this a limited time offer and will expire soon.

The latest promotional is currently available in all the circles, TelecomTalk reports. Notably, the reduced SIM card replacement charge will expire on October 31 and after that one will have to pay Rs 100. Therefore, if you are planning to upgrade to the 4G services, then this is the right time to do that. The State-owned BSNL recently launched 4G service in the Andhra Pradesh circle.

BSNL unlimited combo prepaid plans now come with FUP of 250 minutes: Report

BSNL unlimited combo prepaid plans now come with FUP of 250 minutes: Report

Besides, it was just recently reported that BSNL’s unlimited combo prepaid plans now come with FUP of 250 minutes. The prepaid plans from BSNL, including Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1,699, no longer offer unlimited calling benefits. Following which, customers will now only get 250 minutes of free outgoing minutes daily. Once the daily limit gets exhausted, BSNL subscribers will be charged as per base tariff, which is 1 paise per second. Needless to say, this will be till midnight, after which the daily limit will be restored. It is also worth noting that the daily 250 minutes won’t get carried forwarded if not utilized.

BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan revised to offer extra 500MB daily data benefit

BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan revised to offer extra 500MB daily data benefit

Separately, BSNL also revised its Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan and is now offering 50 percent more data to users. After the revision, BSNL’s plan becomes more competitive against Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan. The revised BSNL prepaid recharge plan now offers users additional 500MB of daily data. With the revision, the Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan ships with a total data benefit of 1.5GB data on a daily basis.

The plan comes with a validity period of 24 days only. At the time of launch, BSNL offered 1GB data daily day with the same plan, and is now offering 50 percent extra data benefit. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, is offering 1.5GB daily data for Rs 149, which means you are getting a total data benefit of 42GB data. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited calling benefits as well as 100 SMS per day.

  Published Date: August 7, 2019 6:44 PM IST

