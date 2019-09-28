comscore BSNL now offers 3GB daily data with Rs 187 Prepaid STV
BSNL now offers 3GB daily data with Rs 187 and Rs 186 Prepaid STV

BSNL introduced the new STV for Rs 187, and also brought back Rs 186 prepaid recharge voucher recently.

  • Published: September 28, 2019 1:27 PM IST
Telecom operator BSNL has been giving a tough fight to private telcos. The company has been constantly revising its prepaid portfolio with new plans. BSNL introduced the new STV for Rs 187, and also brought back Rs 186 prepaid recharge voucher recently. And now the telecom operator has revised these two new STV plans and increased the daily data to 3GB. Here is everything you need to know about the new BSNL prepaid recharge plan.

BSNL Rs 187 STV prepaid plan detailed

The Rs 187 special tariff voucher offers a validity of 28 days. Users will get 250 minutes of local and national calling along with national roaming. Users will also be able to make and receive calls in Mumbai and Delhi circles where BSNL network doesn’t exist.

BSNL Rs 187 STV users will now get 3GB daily data instead of 2GB and once the limit is crossed, the speed will be throttled down the 40Kbps. As noted by TelecomTalk, users will also be eligible to take benefit of Bumper Offer which offers 2.2GB extra data. This will take the daily benefit to 4.2GB.

The BSNL prepaid recharge plan will also offer 100 free SMS daily. Lastly, users will also get free PRBT as a part of this plan. This special recharge voucher is only valid in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles.

BSNL debuts Super Star 500 broadband plan; offers 500GB data, Hotstar premium subscription and more

BSNL debuts Super Star 500 broadband plan; offers 500GB data, Hotstar premium subscription and more

BSNL Rs 186 prepaid recharge plan

Now, coming to the Rs 186 plan, the benefits are similar to Rs 187 voucher. However, there are some small changes. The plan validity is for 28 days where users will be 3GB data daily instead of 2Gb. Users will also be eligible for 2.2GB extra data under Bumper Offer. Post FUP, speed will be dropped down to 40Kbps.

The change comes in the form of voucher validity, which will be 180 days. In short, the data benefits will be valid for 28 days, but for calling, users will be charged on the basis of “per minute plan” which will be for 180 days. To put in simple words, after 28 days, you will need to make a data top-up to get the data benefits. And for calling, you will need to do a talk time top-up recharge.

Besides these two there are other STV plans that have been revised as well, these include the Rs 192 and the Rs 118. The Rs 192 STV now offers 3GB daily data instead of 2GB and includes 250 daily calling minutes, 100 SMS per day and free PRBT with one daily national discount deal or coupon. While the Rs 118 STV now offers 500MB daily data after which speeds go down to 40 Kbps  and 250 daily calling minutes with 28 days validity.

The Rs 153 plans has been revised as well with 1.5GB daily data after which speeds go down to 40 Kbps. It now has unlimited calling without any daily cap to any network with 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 28, 2019 1:27 PM IST

